Just in time for Easter, Yankee Candle fans will be egg-static to hear that two new limited edition fragrances have been released, to fill your home with the sugary scents of the season.

Making your sweet dreams come true with just the light of a match, the two mouth-watering scents have been inspired by some of the most delicious treats of the holiday, but minus the high calorie count.

Keen to get your sugar fix already? Then read on to discover the two scents that you need in your life this Easter…

Limited-edition Yankee Candle Easter scents

First up, the rich and creamy smell of Chocolate Eggs; a guaranteed family favourite, with notes of vanilla-scented candy shells and an indulgent chocolate centre.

With top notes of chocolate mousse and cocoa, mid notes of fruity cranberry and sugar and base notes of vanilla, it perfectly recreates the fragrance of decadent Easter treats.

Chocolate Eggs

Buy now: Chocolate Eggs Large Jar Candle, £23.99, Yankee Candle

The second of the sugary scents to launch, is Sweet Bunny Treats, a mouth-watering fragrance of a moist vanilla cake, topped with a whipped buttercream frosting and decorated like an adorable Easter bunny, to delight family and friends.

This delectable offering, has top notes of whipped vanilla frosting, lemon sugar and frothed milk, mid notes of cake batter, buttercream and allspice, and finishes with base notes of vanilla bean and tonka.

Sweet Bunny Treats

Buy now: Sweet Bunny Treats Large Jar Candle, £23.99, Yankee Candle

Perfect as gifts for those hoping to cut down on their sugar intake, but who don’t want to miss out on the sweet smells of Easter, the large 623g candles will burn for approximately 110-150 hours. Made with premium quality ingredients and natural essentials oils to create the distinctive true-to-life scents, the glass jars are also 100 per cent recyclable.

With both sensational scents on sale now, we predict these won’t be around for long, so bag yours while you can, to get your sweet treat fix ready for Easter.