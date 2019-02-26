If you’re looking to snap up a Dyson handheld for less than the recommended retail price, eBay is the place to head.

With a refurbished item flying off the proverbial shelves on eBay every 30 seconds, there’s clearly a trend refurbished tech right now.

Worry about buying second-hand? Fear not, refurbished electronics are fully tested items that come with a 12-month warranty when purchased from a certified seller on eBay.

‘A refurbished smartphone, laptop or appliance is snapped up every 30 seconds’ says Tilda Molho, Trading Director of Electricals and Home Entertainment at eBay. ‘These items are in high demand as shoppers are looking for quality professionally refurbished branded products, which are often up to 50 per cent cheaper than its brand-new equivalent.’

What to know when buying refurbished tech

Top eBay refurbished tech seller XS Items Ltd. reported a 300 per cent increase in sales since selling refurbished items on the site in the past three years.

‘Consumers predominantly look for better value when considering purchasing refurbed tech,’ says Ian Montgomery, Co-founder and MD of XS Items Ltd. ‘ when buying, it’s important to do your homework. Consider product quality, warranty and accessories, to ensure you get an all-round good product.’

Ian’s Top 5 expert tips on buying refurbished electronics

1. Seller information

‘Always read seller feedback and ratings before buying an item. This information should give you a good overview of what to expect from the product and service.’

2. Grading

‘As most items are not new and sealed, certified refurbishers will clearly state their grading criteria and what grade they are selling. Industry grading ranges from A (pristine) to D (faulty or damaged), so make sure you check the grading to understand the cosmetic condition of the item.’

3. Warranty

‘Certified sellers on eBay will offer a 12-month warranty, meaning they have confidence in their products. Look out for items which come with warranties so if you have a problem with it, you can be reassured that you’ll receive a refund or replacement product within the time stated.’

4. Accessories

‘Because some items may have been previously used before being restored to pristine condition, or received in damaged packaging, always look out for what kind of accessories are included in the sale. For example, when it comes to home appliances, always make sure that all accessories, such as blades for food processors and water tanks for coffee machines are included. It’s also important the manual comes with the product, too.

5. Search terms

‘The best place to head to on eBay is the refurbished tech hub. However if you have a specific item that you’re after, you can try various search terms, such as “refurbished”, “reconditioned”, “remanufactured”, “refreshed”, “recycled”, “repaired”, “recertified” and “like new”.’

Best refurbished prices on eBay…

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Refurbished Price, £184.99 (26 per cent off)

New RRP, £249

Kenwood KMX50G KMIX Stand Mixer in White with Glass Bowl

Refurbished Price, £154.99 (61 per cent off)

New RRP, £399

Dyson Hot + Cool AM09 Fan Heater

Refurbished Price, £319.99 (14 per cent off)

New RRP, £373.46

Top refurbished tech products on the site include smartphones, appliances, laptops and MacBooks. Over the past month, the site has sold 12 Apple products every minute – 20 per cent of these being refurbished.

Samsung is another popular refurbished brand. With 14 per cent of products bought in the last four weeks being refurbished.

‘Remember to do your research on the item and seller. If the product isn’t what was described in the listing, you’re backed by eBay’s Money Back Guarantee.’