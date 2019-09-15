If you’re a keen-bean Emma Bridgewater fan like us, you’ll no doubt have already cultivated a pottery allotment of glossy chillies, plump tomatoes and gleaming peppers – courtesy of Emma’s Vegetable Garden collection.

And now, right on cue for harvest time, the delightful and ever flourishing range is growing to incorporate a new Figs design.

A delicious accompaniment to sharing platters and cheese boards, juicy figs are the ultimate September fruit, ticking all the sensorial boxes for taste, texture and colour. And those same attributes make them ideal as a motif for tableware that will make the mouth water, long before it’s loaded with food.

Our first two top foggy picks are a large six-pint jug you can use to serve up cordial or display fresh blooms – and an oblong dish ripe for loading with sweet or savoury treats.

Branching out across a range of kitchenware that includes plates and platters, jugs, trays, storage caddies and kitchen textiles to name but a few, Emma’s striking pottery is made entirely from English earthenware and lovingly decorated by hand in Stoke-On-Trent.

Entice hungry guests with a table laden with a wonderful array of colourful, mismatched pottery. Why not go the full fig and serve-up a mouth watering feast of figs wrapped in Parma ham for starters; and drizzled with honey, roasted and dolloped with crème fraiche for a scrumptious dessert?

Emma’s Figs pieces look stunning on a dresser, too, contrasted with the endearing Toast & Marmalade collection. We particularly love the new ‘Figs, Prosciutto and Cheese’ plate for a match-made-in-heaven pairing. Pop some freshly picked foliage into Figs jugs or mugs to really bring your styling to life.

This is one collection we think you’re really going to give a fig about!