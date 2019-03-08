See QVC’s most colourful homeware collection yet – we’ll all want the wall hanging!

Today marks the launch of the new Erica Davies collection at QVC. The leading retailer has teamed up with stylist Erica Davies to produce a homeware collection. The 17-piece range offers everything, from bold garden furniture and faux plants to beautiful wall hangings.

In Erica’s own words the ‘colourful and bohemian’ collection is intended to help ‘add personality to our homes’. As a connoisseur of colour it’s no surprise the collection is bursting with vibrant brights and playful patterns.

Erica has been very conscious to create things people will love, all at affordable prices as not to exclude any budget.

This morning I went along to meet Erica herself to talk about the colourful new collection…

Erica Davies talks through new QVC collection

‘My collection started with the ideas that inspire my own home; typography, colour, print, textiles and vintage pieces. I receive so many messages from my social media followers about the things in my home – those requests were my starting point.’

Which piece is your particular favourite?

‘It has to be the Love wall hanging’ Erica replies, without missing a beat. ‘It’s based on a vintage set of letters I have in my hall that I found in the window of an antiques shop. I get asked about them all the time. They make me smile every day and I really wanted to share the LOVE!’

Buy now: Erica Davies Canvas Hanging Scroll with Love Print, from £15, QVC

Here’s the inspiration behind the wall hanging from the new collection…

What do you look for when shopping for your own home?

‘I am constantly on the look-out for pieces that will work hard in my home. I want things that are practical but look beautiful too.’

These new pom-pom trim baskets are the perfect example of how practical pieces can be decorative too.

Buy now: Erica Davies Set of 2 Weaved Belly Baskets With Pom Poms, from £17, QVC

What part do plants play in a rooms decor?

‘For me, plants are an integral part of a room’s overall design and I really wanted to include lots of different sizes and styles in my collection – from faux plants to bold prints.’

The collection is filled with thoroughly realistic faux plants – all of which are UV treated so they can be used indoors or outdoor.

Buy now: Erica Davies Faux Plant with UV Protection, £84, QVC

How do you use rugs in your own home?

‘Rugs are everywhere in my own home,’ Erica explains. ‘The colours and texture of this rug make me so happy! Pink has become such a universally popular colour and it works beautifully with contrast brights. I also love that it mixes so well with darker colours and ‘heavier’ fabrics such as leather and velvet.’

This rug is making a real style statement, especially in the larger size. Berber rugs are still very much on-trend. In keeping with Erica’s love of colour this design shrugs off the traditional monochrome pattern to incorporate more vibrant shades of orange and hot pink.

Buy now: Erica Davies Hand Woven Geometric Style Tassled Rug, from £87, QVC

‘I love the bright orange patio set – it’s a simple, streamlined, comfortable set, but designed in a knock-out colour that was inspired by my own dining table.’

Buy now: Erica Davies Steel Outdoor Bistro Dining Table, £99, QVC

The tropical print cushions and outdoor rug are great ways to add an instant hit of colour and pattern, indoor or out.

Erica’s Instagram feed gives fans a glimpse into her stylish home. Seeing how heavily this has influenced her own designs makes the collection feel thoroughly authentic.

I can confirm there is a second collection already in the pipeline – Erica confirmed this herself, yay!

If this range is anything to go by, more affordable colour accessories are on the way to jazz up our homes.