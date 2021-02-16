We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sainsbury’s and Argos have launched a vintage-style afternoon tea collection designed by Escape to the Chateau’s Angel Strawbridge.

The TV show Escape to the Chateau gave us a glimpse into the lives of Angel and Dick Strawbridge as they bought, renovated, and restored their 45-bedroom, 19th-century chateau in the Pays de la Loire. You can now buy into Angel’s signature vintage style with this stunning tea set.

Afternoon teas have seen a boom in interest in the last year, partially thanks to the success of quintessentially British shows such as Bridgerton, and the return of Escape to the Chateauu. Searches for afternoon tea more than tripled through January and ‘afternoon tea delivery’ searches up +250% according to Google Trends data.

‘Afternoon tea has been my passion since I was a little girl,’ Angel says. ‘I love hosting family and friends and have been collecting tea sets since the age of three!’

‘By the time I was in my teens I owned hundreds. It sealed my future and this passion grew into my London-based hospitality business, The Vintage Patisserie, and my first Vintage Tea Party book written over a decade ago.’

Escape to the Chateau afternoon tea set

‘Every design tells a story and with this collection, I’ve combined my love for afternoon tea with life at the chateau, inspired by Dick’s walled garden, the vegetables we grow and the bees we keep as a family.’

The pretty range includes a tiered cake stand, dainty cutlery, serving platters, and cups and saucers, let’s take a closer look at the range.

With March fast approaching, we think the collection would be perfect for Mother’s Day, as it comes in pretty giftable packaging. The floral design is infused with delicate shades of blue, teal and mustard that have a springtime feel.

The pièce de résistance has to be the three-tier cake stand, with its teacup top and whimsical floral design. Imagine this piled high with finger sandwiches and the essential scones, of course!

Buy now: Cake stand, £25, Sainsbury’s

Opt for a set of matching teacups, or if you prefer, there are mugs in the range, too, along with coasters to keep your surfaces safe – so you really can indulge in the whole look, whatever your style.

It’s not often a tea set comes with cutlery, too, but the Escape to the Chateau range includes cake forks and spoons, which feature the same floral design on the handles.

Buy now: Cake spoons and cake forks, £12 for a pack of four each, Sainsbury’s

We love the sweet serving platter, and there’s a cake slice too, for those of you serving up a Vicky sponge or lemon drizzle. It’s got our mouths watering just thinking about it!

Buy now: Serving platter, £15, Sainsbury’s

We’d get in fast because it’s bound to be a sell-out. You’ll find the range in selected Sainsbury’s stores now, and it launches online at Argos in March. Happy cake eating!

So, whether you’re eating alone, or having a virtual afternoon tea with loved ones, why not treat yourself to a new tableware range to mark the occasion?