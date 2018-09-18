Sanderson Paint launches 50 new paints shades this autumn

That's a whole lot of choice for seasonal decorating projects

There’s nothing quite like a fresh coat of paint to perk up any room for the new season ahead. In time to aid seasonal decorating Sanderson Paint have launched 50 news shades. 50 glorious new colours, from warming greys to uplifting greens.

‘We have updated our colour range and added 50 new shades to complement our most recent fabric collections.’ explains Rebecca Craig, design manager at the Sanderson studio.

‘Key changes include freshening up the yellows and greens. Adding in a selection of greys and teal shades, more coastal blues and sophisticated floral hues. This range offers something for everyone from modern brights, through to chalky mineral shades, inspired by nature.’

Intense greens by Sanderson Paint

This bathroom comes to life thanks to a splash of Newby Green on the walls. Sanderson say, ‘This masculine teal can be tailored to suit any style’. The rich pigment is very on-trend for intense greens, teals and turquoise hues adding interest, intrigue and a sense of drama to interiors right now.

Shades of vibrant green can feel uplifting for any room. This striking new hue of Devon Green is no exception. ‘Inspired by the rolling Dartmoor hills. ‘Reminiscent of a summers stroll’ it doesn’t get much more uplifting!

Coastal blues by Sanderson Paint

Within the new colour palette there are several calming shades of blue, all inspired by the British coastline. Menai Blue, as seen above, can instantly uplift and add a touch of coastal serenity to a room. The ‘mid blue-grey’ is best paired with soothing neutrals and slubby hessian textures.

This shade is ‘a refined choice for country living’ claims Sanderson.

Warm greys by Sanderson Paint

How many shades of grey are there now? Grey is still super popular. It’s the perfect neutral, a modern move on from beige.

The new greys in Sanderson Paint range are a mix of Brooding charcoals to lilac infused hues.

Wisteria Falls is an ultra soft lilac shade that suits beautifully next to the darker grey tones in the palette.

Oakeley slate is a sophisticated calming shade of slate grey that incorporates undertones of pink, to add warmth.

Sanderson now have 154 colours in total, all available in a selection of finishes to use throughout the home.

Right, I’m off to paint my house Oakeley Slate. No Newby Green. No wait, maybe Wisteria Falls?