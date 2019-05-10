Selling our homes can be a difficult process at the best of times, but with continued Brexit uncertainty it can be even more challenging for today’s homeowners. But while some properties may linger on the market for longer than expected, new research has revealed that some towns in the UK are completely bucking this trend.
The analysis from the UK’s leading property resource Zoopla has revealed the top 10 fastest moving towns in Britain when it comes to securing a property offer, and Scotland’s towns have emerged as front runners.
Top 10 ranking was as follows:
|
Rank
|
Town
|
Average days to secure an offer
|
Average property value (May 2019)
|
1
|
Falkirk
|
27
|
£154,579
|
2
|
Edinburgh
|
27
|
£298,575
|
3
|
Glasgow
|
31
|
£186,705
|
4
|
Stirling
|
32
|
£222,736
|
5
|
Cardiff
|
37
|
£255,528
|
6
|
Coventry
|
37
|
£215,909
|
7
|
Newport
|
40
|
£187,842
|
8
|
Nottingham
|
41
|
£207,456
|
9
|
Birmingham
|
41
|
£207,474
|
10
|
Mansfield
|
42
|
£156,763
While it may be unsurprising that the town with one of the cheapest average property values sits at the top of the ranking, it’s interesting that Edinburgh sits in second place, despite having the highest average property value in the list.
The top 10 regional breakdown also makes for interesting reading, especially as the capital’s traditionally fast-moving property market seems a little sluggish when compared to the rest of the UK.
|
Rank
|
British Region
|
Average days to secure an offer
|
Average property value (May 2019)
|
1
|
Scotland
|
42
|
£192,147
|
2
|
West Midlands
|
46
|
£235,835
|
3
|
East Midlands
|
47
|
£224,942
|
4
|
Yorkshire and The Humber
|
54
|
£183,347
|
5
|
South West England
|
56
|
£309,519
|
6
|
North West England
|
57
|
£199,682
|
7
|
East of England
|
59
|
£361,195
|
8
|
Wales
|
60
|
£194,824
|
9
|
South East England
|
61
|
£402,266
|
10
|
North East England
|
67
|
£193,274
|
11
|
London
|
70
|
£659,660
Commenting on the above findings, Annabel Dixon, spokesperson for Zoopla said: ‘Despite widespread reports of a subdued housing market, Brits may be surprised that it takes less than two months for the average British property to go under offer from the date it was first listed for sale.
‘The key is to get your pricing correct, meaning the best way to sell your home quickly is to ask for its true value given the current market. Overpriced homes won’t shift and may have to be discounted and on the flip side nobody wants to sell for less than their property is worth.’
Do you live in one of the above towns?