Selling our homes can be a difficult process at the best of times, but with continued Brexit uncertainty it can be even more challenging for today’s homeowners. But while some properties may linger on the market for longer than expected, new research has revealed that some towns in the UK are completely bucking this trend.

The analysis from the UK’s leading property resource Zoopla has revealed the top 10 fastest moving towns in Britain when it comes to securing a property offer, and Scotland’s towns have emerged as front runners.

Top 10 ranking was as follows: