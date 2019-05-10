Homes in these towns secure an offer in just 27 days – can you guess where they are?

There's a hurry on for these homes

Selling our homes can be a difficult process at the best of times, but with continued Brexit uncertainty it can be even more challenging for today’s homeowners. But while some properties may linger on the market for longer than expected, new research has revealed that some towns in the UK are completely bucking this trend.

The analysis from the UK’s leading property resource Zoopla has revealed the top 10 fastest moving towns in Britain when it comes to securing a property offer, and Scotland’s towns have emerged as front runners.

fastest moving towns uk zoopla

Image credit: David Giles

Top 10 ranking was as follows:

Rank

Town

Average days to secure an offer

Average property value (May 2019)

1

Falkirk

27

£154,579

2

Edinburgh

27

£298,575

3

Glasgow

31

£186,705

4

Stirling

32

£222,736

5

Cardiff

37

£255,528

6

Coventry

37

£215,909

7

Newport

40

£187,842

8

Nottingham

41

£207,456

9

Birmingham

41

£207,474

10

Mansfield

42

£156,763

While it may be unsurprising that the town with one of the cheapest average property values sits at the top of the ranking, it’s interesting that Edinburgh sits in second place, despite having the highest average property value in the list.

fastest moving towns uk zoopla

Image credit: Rachael Smith

The top 10 regional breakdown also makes for interesting reading, especially as the capital’s traditionally fast-moving property market seems a little sluggish when compared to the rest of the UK.

Rank

British Region

Average days to secure an offer

Average property value (May 2019)

1

Scotland

42

£192,147

2

West Midlands

46

£235,835

3

East Midlands

47

£224,942

4

Yorkshire and The Humber

54

£183,347

5

South West England

56

£309,519

6

North West England

 57

£199,682

7

East of England

 59

£361,195

8

Wales

  60

£194,824

9

South East England

  61

£402,266

10

North East England

  67

£193,274

11

London

                                                            70

£659,660
fastest moving towns uk zoopla

Image credit: Katie Lee

Commenting on the above findings, Annabel Dixon, spokesperson for Zoopla said: ‘Despite widespread reports of a subdued housing market, Brits may be surprised that it takes less than two months for the average British property to go under offer from the date it was first listed for sale.

‘The key is to get your pricing correct, meaning the best way to sell your home quickly is to ask for its true value given the current market. Overpriced homes won’t shift and may have to be discounted and on the flip side nobody wants to sell for less than their property is worth.’

