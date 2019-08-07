If you’re looking to brighten up your bedroom then look no further than the new vibrant floral Primark bedding. Both grown-up yet playful this bedding is sure to give your room a healthy dose of flower power.

The idea of floral bedding might fill you with horrific memories of your nan’s gaudy bed sheets that were blinding to look at. However, Primark’s new bedding has looked to the sixties for inspiration. They’ve forgone the baby pink and Lily of the Valley, to create a lovely design that wouldn’t look out of place on the haberdashery floor at Liberty London.

Floral Primark bedding

This Liberty print lookalike Primark bedding is an absolute steal with prices starting at £9. Made from sustainable cotton, the bedding combines bright flowers such as daisies and poppies on a subtle lilac background.

Buy in-store: Floral bedding, from £9, Primark

The bedding features clusters of small daisies on the reverse, allowing you to swap between the punchy floral print and something more delicate. The two-for-the-price-of-one look has already swept up a crew of adoring fans.

When a snap of the floral bedding appeared on Primark’s Instagram account it quickly clocked up 14.1K likes and 177 comments.

The mustard and floral colour combination was a serious winner with shoppers, commenting:



‘Ooh, I love this!’



‘That gorgeous bedding and cushion, I need it all’



‘Cute very kitsch’



‘Love the colours combo’



‘Love yellow’

Some keen beans who had already scooped up the set also chipped in with their adoration of the Primark bedding, commenting:

‘I have it and love it, it’s really perfect for those summer nights!’



‘I have this and absolutely love it!’

To add an little extra something to the bedding we recommend pairing it with a mustard yellow bottom sheet and yellow pillow cases if you sleep with two pillows. Finally, why not finish it off with a couple of velvet scatter cushions?

Yellow Flower cushion

Video Of The Week

Buy in-store: Floral cushion, £7, Primark

This mustard velvet cushion was vying with the bedding for shopper’s attention. Priced at £7 the flower-shaped cushion is a perfect match for the floral bedding. It is full of retro charm and perfectly picks out the yellow hues in the floral design.

Will you be bringing a little flower power into the bedroom this summer?