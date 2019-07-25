Take a walk on the wild side with new animal print Primark towels and bathroom accessories. All manner of bathroom essentials, from towels to shower curtains, are beautifully decorated by fashionable leopard print.

The co-ordinated range looks chic in shades of grey. With prices starting from just £4 this new homeware range is perfect to updates bathrooms on a budget.

New Primark bathroom accessories

‘It’s all about animal print and the bathroom is no exception 🐆’ say Primark Home.

Shared with shoppers earlier this week, on the brands Instgram feed, the new leopard print range was met with so much love. First off let’s touch upon the 6.5k likes and counting. Then there’s the overwhelming number of comments, 161 at the time of reporting – all of which we might add are sheer adoration for the new collection.

These are just a few of the adoring comments;

One says ‘Ooh 🐆🐆towels 😍❤️’.

Another, simply, ‘I’m in love 😍’.

One fan even tagging a friend to alert them, ‘these would look lush in your bathroom xx’. Now that’s the kind of friend we all need, right?.

Leopard print Primark towels

Add a stylish touch to your bathroom with a set of these cool leopard print Primark towels. Available in assorted sizes from £4 hand towels to £7 bath sheets it’s more than affordable to buy a complete set, without breaking the bank.

Pop up Laundry bin

Handy and handsome, as all home accessories should be. This pop up laundry bin design is the most stylish dirty laundry solution we’ve seen in a long while. The collapsible design makes it easy to transfer from room to room, or stow away out of sight when empty – like that EVER happens?!

In stores now: Leopard Print Pop Up Laundry Bin, £4, Primark

Dress the bathroom in animal print from head to toe, quite literally with this plush bath mat. The thick pile design not only looks good, it provides comfort underfoot when stepping out of the shower or bath. The bath mat is £6 and a matching shower curtain is £5. Bargains we think you’ll agree.

On-trend in leopard and all in shades of grey, this bathroom accessories collection is not to be missed.

All available in stores now, while stocks last.