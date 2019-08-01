Summer is one of our favourite times of the year. We love nothing more than spending the warm days downing ice-cold Aperol Spritz and cornettos. It seems almost wrong to see the heavy knits and coats trickling there way back into our favourite stores on the high street.

However, there is one thing we’ll happily reach into the autumn/winter collection for a chunky knit throw. Because what else do you cuddle up in after a family BBQ when the sun slowly slips below the horizon?

We’ve already got out an eye (along with hundreds of other shoppers) on Primark’s chunky knit throw, that will be hitting stores on the 18th August. The cream knitted blanket looks gorgeously rustic, without skipping on the cosy factor. This blanket is almost enough to make us start daydreaming about autumn, swaddled up in a knitted embrace with cosy socks and a mug of hot chocolate.

Primark chunky knit throw

The cream knitted throw appeared on the brands Instagram earlier this week and quickly clocked up over 13.6k likes and 281 comments. Fans were eager to swipe the cosy accessory up for there next sofa snuggle session or just a lazy day in bed. They were going wild for the muted colour and heavy knit design, commenting:

‘Wow love these colours and prices’

‘Ooh I want the chunky knit throw’

‘I want this so bad for our usual sofa chill outs’

‘I’ve wanted one of these blankets for so long, might treat myself.’

‘Gunna be impossible to resist buying this’

‘I wanted one of these for ages! we need to go to Primark.’

Coming soon: Chunky knit throw, £30, Primark

Video Of The Week

Priced at £30 the throw is a steal for a large knit blanket that will easily fit over a double bed.

We’ll be adding this blanket to our outdoor living room during the summer for those chilly August evenings. However, it will be sitting pride of place at the bottom of our bed throughout winter, paired with pristine white sheets and an couple of jewel toned scatter cushions.

Will you be marking the 18th of August on you calendar?