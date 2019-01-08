Who needs January sales when you have Flying Tiger?!

Budgeting after overspending at Christmas?! But still love shopping? This month is all about savvy shopping. Thanks to fabulous new Flying Tiger cushions, shelving units and enamel bins we can get our shopping fix, update our homes and stay within a ‘January appropriate’ budget!

January can feel a little glum – the sparkly trees are down, the beige food is all gone and there’s an overwhelming urge to give up booze (each to their own we say!). Why is is always about less?! We say adding any cheery accessory to our homes is worthwhile – especially ones that are decorative, useful and totally affordable!

1. Galaxy cushion

Instantly update a sofa, armchair or bed with an inexpensive cushion. This quirky cushion features a galaxy illustration adorning a vinyl atop a turntable. With the popularity of turntables rising in recent years, this design is sure to be a big hit!

In stores now: Galaxy Cushion, £8, Flying Tiger

2. Rocket shelves

How brilliant are these?? Make a child’s room out of this world with this fun rocket-shaped shelving unit. Also available in blue, these shelves are perfect to keep a young astronauts bedroom in order.

In stores now: Rocket Corner Shelf, £12, Flying Tiger

3. Wall Shelf

One for the grown-ups. The simple powder-coated pink shelves are ideal for any room in the house. Perfect in the bathroom for beauty products; the kitchen for herbs and spices or the hallway for bits and bobs. For that price, we’d be tempted to get one for every room!

In stores now: Wall Shelf, £15, Flying Tiger

4. Pretty plant pot

Give a plant a pretty home in this fabulous footed plant pot. How could this fail to brighten up any room? All for just £5.

In stores now: Plant Pot, £5, Flying Tiger

5. Delightful dustbin

Give your kitchen a vibrant touch with this stylish bin. In a delightful up-lifting shade of blue, it puts a whole new positive spin on ‘January blues’.

In stores now: Dustbin, £8, Flying Tiger

6. Star lights

The festive lights may be down but we say there is always room for a string of decorative fairy lights. These battery powered lights are ideal to light up dark January nights.

In stores now: Star Lights Flying Tiger

7. Ceramic teapot

If you are braving dry January treat yourself to a trendy teapot. This black ceramic pot is just the thing to make your cuppa feel a little more chic.

In stores now: Black Ceramic Teapot, £10, Flying Tiger

8. Family planner

Make this the year of great organisation. This monthly family planner will have your diaries synced in no time.

In stores now: Family Planner, £3, Flying Tiger

9. Storage baskets

Speaking of being more organised – simple storage baskets are the way to keep homes looking neat and orderly. Pop all those extra toys from Christmas in an attractive woven basket and ta-da, homes look instantly tidier.

In stores now: Set of 4 Baskets, £12, Flying Tiger

10. Candle holders

Video Of The Week

It’s the month for staying in – think Hygge! Create a cosy retreat filled with ambient candlelight. Flying Tiger candle prices rival that of Ikea, making it a great place to head to stock up for dark winter months.

In stores now: Candle Light holders, £2, Flying Tiger

We’re off to our local Flying Tiger store now to treat our HQ to some happy buys : )