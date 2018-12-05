The gorgeous £8 launch from Flying Tiger every bedroom needs

We need this in our lives!

With it’s quirky selection of homeware, gifts and more it’s no surprise that Danish ‘variety store’ Flying Tiger has proved a huge hit with shoppers since it threw open its doors in the UK in 2005.

And now just in time for Christmas the brand has unveiled a gorgeous new line up of products, and there’s one item in particular that has caught our eye.

Every good dressing table needs a few items to sit on it, from tidy trays to make-up stands. And Flying Tiger’s two-in-one jewellery rack with mirror has practical and pretty written all over it.

We take a good look at it as well as some other standout December debuts.

Flying Tiger Jewellery Rack with Mirror

The gold rack has plenty of space to store your necklaces, earrings and any other small bits and bobs you don’t want cluttering up your bedroom surfaces. We’re loving the space for those oversized hoop earrings too! The ‘floating’ mirror is also a nice touch and who doesn’t love a tassel detail? The ornate feet also give it a vintage feel.

Buy in-store now: Jewellery Rack with Mirror, £8, Flying Tiger

Flying Tiger Peacock Ring Holder

Rings, bracelets and trinkets will look even better against this striking peacock ring holder. We can’t believe we can snap it up for just £2!

Buy in-store now: Peacock Ring Holder, £2, Flying Tiger

Flying Tiger Peacock Soap Dispenser with Pump

Bring a touch of old Hollywood glamour into your life with this amazing jewel-coloured soap dispenser.

Buy in-store now: Peacock Soap Dispenser with Pump, £3, Flying Tiger

Flying Tiger Velvet Photo Frame

Velvet is one of the season’s most enduring trends, and this photo frame utilises it to perfection. We’d be tempted to keep the cute quote that comes with the frame rather than replace it with a photograph.

Buy in-store now: Velvet Photo Frame, £4, Flying Tiger

Which is your favourite item?