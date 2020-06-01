We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Over the weekend Gemma Atkinson shared some gorgeous snaps of her and baby Mia making the most of the sun. However, it wasn’t the adorable mother-daughter shot that caught peoples attention but Gemma Atkinson’s paddling pool itself.

The former Strictly star captioned the sweet post of her holding little Mia up in the paddling pool: ‘Well, it’s the closest we got to our planned water birth Mia.’ Soon the Emmerdale actress was inundated with questions about were the striking inflatable paddling pool was from.

Gemma Atkinson’s paddling pool

‘Looks fun. Where is the pool from?’ commented one follower.

‘This is just the size I’m after for me and my son. I’ve already ordered two but they’ve been awful quality. Any ideas where yours is from? x’ wrote another.

Gemma revealed that her orange rimmed paddling pool was in fact from Asda! Costing just £15.

If you’re looking for a sturdy paddling pool for your little ones we would recommend heading to Asda now. The paddling pool has glowing reviews on the Asda website, racking up a 4.1-star average.

‘I bought this for my nephew and it’s huge and amazing. The size was perfect for the garden. Definitely recommend to anyone after a paddling pool!’ wrote one reviewer.

Gemma’s Asda number has lasted Gemma and partner Gorka Marquez splashing around in it with baby Mia. It has even been doubled as a playpen.

Buy in-store only: Kid Connection Rectangular Paddling Pool, £15, Asda

Earlier last week, Gemma shared a video shared of little Mia standing in the paddling pool watched over my Dad Gorka. ‘I can’t even leave them alone for five minutes, and I come back to a paddling pool in my kitchen,’ laughs the star in the video

The inflatable paddling pool is currently sold out online, however, it will be coming back into stock. In the meantime, it is available in Asda stores.

Will you be picking up this bargain paddling pool?