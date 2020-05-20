This Argos hot tub is selling out fast – the £400 Lay-Z-Spa Bali is perfect for this weather!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Are you feeling the heat this afternoon? Glorious isn’t it? Perfect hot tub weather in fact. But with stores fast selling out, fancy spa pools are not easy to come by.

Thankfully, however, Argos has come to the rescue with its Lay-Z-Spa Bali pool.

Argos hot tub

Buy now: Lay-Z-Spa Bali hot tub, £400, Argos

The Bali is part of the Lay-Z-Spa collection of hot tubs and is one of the more affordable in the range. It can hold up to four adults at a time and has 81 jets to gently massage you as you recline in comfort.

Its in-built heating system can heat the water up to a temperature of 40 degrees C. So even if the temperature does drop later in the week, you can still relax outside, basking in the warm water.

Measuring Dia180cm x D180cm x H66cm, we think it’s the ideal hot tub for smaller gardens. Place it under a gazebo, and surround it with a few potted palms and you’ll be instantly whisked away to your favourite exotic location. So what if we can’t fly there right now?

Oh and don’t forget to have a table handy so you can pop down the Champagne within easy reach!

According to the Argos website, it’s ‘made from premium 3-ply reinforced TriTech material, which is puncture resistant and durable. With its I-Beam structure, it will hold its shape no matter how many times you inflate and deflate it between seasons.’

It also comes with its own cover, so you won’t have to keep fishing out leaves and bugs before you want to use it next.

To power the pump – which also operates the filter as well as powering those jets – you simply need to plug into a standard 13amp socket.

Anyone else taking the plunge and buying one, or is it just us?