Dust off your swimsuit and cool down this weekend in the Asda family lounge pool.

If you missed out on the hot tub sales, or simply couldn’t stretch your purse to one, Asda is selling the perfect alternative. The Intex inflatable family lounge pool is the perfect grown-up paddling pool.

Erase all images of tiny paddling pools from your mind. Yep, we mean those ones where the water barely covers your big toe.

The inflatable pool is perfect for splashing around in and relaxing. The clever design features four seats with backrests in each corner and two drink holders.

The pool comes with a drain plug to easily remove the water, and repair patch.

This grown-up paddling pool has already picked up rave reviews on the Asda website. Out of 214 reviews, it has racked up a rating of four and a half stars.

‘I brought this 3 weeks ago, it came fast and had no issues. It inflated easily and quickly and held for days on end. It deflated on its own easily as well, would 100 per cent recommend, the best pool I’ve had,’ wrote one reviewer.

‘I brought this for me and my kids to enjoy on a sunny day. It’s a great pool, kids can play while I relax, fits four adults easy. My son loves sitting in it with his toys,’ says another.

Buy now: Intex Inflatable Family Lounge Pool, £40, Asda

The pool is available for just £40 online from Asda. We’ve searched around for similar paddling pools and can confirm that Asda’s is an absolute steal.

However, paddling pools are selling fast in this lovely weather. So, if you aren’t lucky enough to pick one up from Asda, B&Q is selling a similar family lounge pool for £44.

Will you be cooling off during the bank holiday weekend in this grown-up paddling pool?