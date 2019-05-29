If you’re looking to update your bedroom, look no further than the look we’re calling global industrial. Dark metallic frames, soft patterned furnishings, oodles of texture and a smattering of gorgeous green houseplants create a relaxing bedroom retreat that doesn’t compromise on style.

‘Give industrial black and white a global twist with terracotta accents and lots of boho texture,’ advises Editor, Vanessa Richmond. ‘A bed will always be the centrepiece of a bedroom, so make yours a classic metal-framed hospital-style bed, piled high with patterned cushions in earthy tones.’

Read on to discover how to build on the trend with a few key buys set against timeless off-white walls.

1. The bed

A metal-framed bed is the perfect foil for any interior scheme. It’s simple design won’t overpower your room, but will give a touch of industrial chic to your boudoir. All you need is a cosy duvet dressed up with embroidered sheets and patterned scatter cushions that look like you picked them up in a Moroccan souk.

Buy now: Ideal Home Foster metal bed frame, £329, Very

2. The mirror

The crisp black edging around this window mirror lends it an industrial edge, whilst maintaining an elegant feel. The design of the mirror, right down to the arched top and grille, makes it feel almost like a real window, helping to lighten the whole room.

Buy now: Ideal Home Black window mirror, £129.99, Very

3. Statement chair

A modern armchair in a look-at-me geo print works well with neutral walls and floors, and will add an extra luxe feel to your bedroom. Dress it up with a few cushions in contrasting terracotta to really make it stand out.

Buy now: Ideal Home Echota chair, £329, Very

4. Macramé wall hanging

The key to making a global scheme work is to make it look like you’ve picked up this and that on your travels round the world. This wall hanging is perfect for that, and will spice up your room with a little texture, to contrast with the plethora of metal frames.

Buy now: Ideal Home macramé wall hanging, £16.99, Very

5. Bedside drawers

If one item could sum up the global industrial trend, it would be this chest of drawers. The sharp black legs and handles contrast gorgeously with the oak effect wooden drawers. It is a clever way to introduce black highlights into the room without darkening the whole room, and also makes a gorgeous bedside table.

Buy now: Ideal Home Telford three drawer chest, £69, Very

Will you be taking your bedroom for a trip around the world this summer?