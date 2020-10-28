We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

How’s this for Halloween house inspiration? This 300-year-old Grade II-listed property has been transformed into the spookiest house in the village. Thanks to an incredible Halloween light display and pumpkins galore.

The Old Bury, the oldest house in Stevenage old town, has been given a spooktacular makeover with state-of-the art projecting mapping and Samsung’s SmartThings technology.

The display was created following research by Samsung. It reveals 63 per cent of Brits plan to celebrate Halloween at home this year. Proving that despite restrictions, homeowners are determined to keep the Halloween spirit alive and thriving.

Samsung’s haunted hi-tech Halloween house

Onlookers were left in awe as they witnessed a custom-built 13ft high mechanical skeleton and a field of smart-tech powered pumpkins come to life. Theatrical fog and lighting added to the spectacle. And the entire light show was synched to a modern Halloween soundtrack and spooky sound effects.

Engineers rigged the house with devices to control lights, sound and security cameras. The tech was controlled and monitored via the Smart Things app.

How we are celebrating Halloween 2020

A poll of 2,000 British adults by Samsung reveals over half of those surveyed (55 per cent) will be finding new ways to celebrate Halloween this year. An example of such is hosting virtual parties online. With over two thirds of adults saying Zoom video calls will be integral to Halloween plans this year.

Despite Government restrictions, 59 per cent say they are determined, more than ever, to make Halloween fun for 2020.

74 per cent of parents surveyed said they are planning on going all-out at home this year, to keep their children happy.

Top home Halloween activities planned by families include carving pumpkins, say 40 per cent. Movie nights say 38 per cent and creating spooky Halloween-themed food, 34 per cent.

The new research also reveals that over half of Brits think Halloween is more fun than Christmas. Of those surveyed 46 per cent said they put more effort into decorating the house for Halloween than they do at Christmas.

The research found the average family spend £172 preparing for Halloween. With nearly two thirds saying Halloween is on par with Christmas as the highlight of the year.

Research findings also reveals that 49 per cent of Brits are considering using smart technology to elevate their Halloween celebrations.

Top tech cited by Brits to upgrade the Halloween experience at home include smart lighting and smart speakers to create spooky playlists.

Video Of The Week

‘We wanted to showcase how SmartThings technology works in a fun and interactive way’ explains Kyle Brown, Head of Connected Living Solutions at Samsung UK. ‘The Halloween House display demonstrates the simple capabilities on a mass scale.’

‘Check out our video guides on how to use SmartThings to get your home Halloween ready. From lighting up pumpkins to activating smoke machines and keeping an eye out for trick or treaters.’