Aldi's new video doorbell is a must-have for improving your home's security this autumn – it's only £16.99

Is there anything Aldi can’t do? Just when I think I won’t be surprised by a middle aisle item anymore (I’ve somewhat got used to the idea of picking up a canoe while doing my weekly food shop), they surprise me again. This time it is in the form of a £16.99 video doorbell.

It’s no secret that investing in one of the best video doorbells is one of the easiest and most effective ways to improve your home security. From keeping an eye on your property whilst not there, to making deliveries even easier, video doorbells are a handy addition to the increasingly popular smart security measures.

Launching this Thursday (23 October), Aldi’s video doorbell is just £16.99, making it one of the cheapest I’ve seen on the market. Here’s how it shapes up.

In my books, this is a real middle aisle gem, and a gem that’s far more practical than the aforementioned canoe. Sleek and easy to install (according to Aldi), this video doorbell features real-time video as well as night vision so homeowners can monitor their doorsteps from anywhere in the world.

Like other video doorbells, Aldi’s works by connecting through both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to provide two-way communication on either side of the door. Simply set up via an app on your phone, and receive push notifications whenever someone is at your door. This way you’ll never have to miss a visitor, delivery or unexpected guest.

Perhaps the most well-known doorbell is, of course, the Ring doorbell. Most similar to Aldi’s is the Ring Doorbell Wired (£49.99 at Amazon) . This Wired doorbell security camera has an 1080p HD video, two-way talk, advanced motion detection, standard 2.4 GHz connectivity and customisable privacy settings.

(Image credit: Aldi)

While Aldi has the same standard of connectivity, its video quality is not as high as Ring's, which, in my opinion, is to be expected considering the price difference.

Ring is also a trusted brand by Ideal Home, with the Ring Video Doorbell 4 receiving four stars in our review. Meanwhile, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired has tens of thousands of positive reviews on Amazon, with customers praising its excellent sound and image quality.

By contrast, I have not tested the Aldi Video Doorbell, so I cannot vouch for its quality. What I will say is that my home is filled with Aldi Specialbuys, when I haven’t been able to afford certain products, and I have always been pleasantly impressed with how well they work.

If you’re looking to improve your home security but don’t have a lot of money to spend, I do think it is worth testing the Aldi video doorbell. However, for peace of mind, it is always worth investing in a quality product, such as these video doorbells.

If you’ve been left tempted by the Aldi video doorbell, we’d love to know how you get on with it. Let us know in the comments below.