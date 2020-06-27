We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

After three months cooped up inside, we could all do with a good dose of green scenery. But why leave the green outside? Green interiors are proving huge at the minute.

Over the last three months, colour experts at Lick Home have noted green has the surprise colour trend to come out of lockdown. They have seen a growing interest in the brand’s green shades.

‘Green is the one topping Lick’s colour charts at the moment – our Green 01 shade in particular,’ says Tash Bradley, colour expert at Lick Home. ‘Customers are looking for the cocooning, soothing effect of this shade – just when we all need it most in our lives.’

You can definitely say that again. The green colour trend was anticipated by Dulux with their Colour of the Year 2020, Tranquil Dawn. Dulux said that the soft green hue was selected as a peaceful, comforting antidote to a technology-driven world.

Dulux couldn’t have got it more right. While we can’t exclusively blame technology fatigue for the rollercoaster that has been 2020, one thing is for sure – we could all do with a bit of comforting.

‘Perfect for the bedroom, it’s earthiness brings the outside in, distracting us from our phones and devices in the process and helping us reconnect,’ adds Tash.

If you are keen to add a splash of comforting green to your home Tash recommends pairing it with a soft pink. ‘We are seeing a particular interest in pairing greens with soft, dusky pinks. It’s a clever combination that flatters any space, and introduces a subtle ‘grown-up’ playfulness.’

However, if you’re not ready to commit to repainting your walls, you can introduce the trend into your home through accessories.

‘Naturally injecting green colours into a room can easily be done with the addition of foliage and plants,’ explains Lucy Ackroyd, Head of Design at Christy England. ‘Make use of your garden and experiment using fresh green leaves to instantly add a mood-boosting brightness to your room.’

‘Get creative and add your fresh pickings to glass bottles and create an eye-catching feature.’

You can also give your existing bedroom a summer refresh with a change in bedding. Opt for on-trend botanical bedding, or keep it simple with pale green sheets.

It’s been a tough year so far, why not treat yourself to something green?