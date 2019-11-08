5 things we love about the new H&M Home Bullring store in Birmingham

Following the launch of the H&M Home concept stores in London, the Scandi brand has opened a new space in Birmingham’s Bullring and there’s LOADS to love. Featuring 530 square metres of gorgeous, great-value homeware, we’ve picked out our five fave elements of the new store to give you a taster of what’s on offer.

1. Gorgeous, great value ranges

First up, the collections. Living rooms, dining rooms, kitchens, bathrooms and even kids’ rooms are covered, with a wealth of beautiful textiles, accessories, rugs, furniture and lighting for pretty much every inch of your home. Christmas is in full bloom, too, with heaps of decadent decorations, together with stunning dining room decor to make your festive table look on point for the big day.

Buy now: Christmas collections, from £1.99for a small metal tea light holder, H&M Home

2. Fabulous in-house florist

As with the London stores, H&M Home has teamed up with Swedish florist, Bunches, with an in-store concession offering a wealth of beautiful fresh blooms in small bunches of stems so people can mix and match their own bouquet. There’s also a range of dried flowers to choose from if you fancy a longer lasting bunch, all sold alongside a wide range of H&M Home vases and plant pots.

3. An interior design service

Need some help with your project? This store has its own in-store design service, courtesy of Worcester-based interior design studio Decorum. For a fee, Decorum will create exclusive moodboards and even style up the pieces at your home once you’ve bought them, provided you live in a 15 mile radius to the store or Decorum’s design studio.

Buy now: Metal wreath, £19.99, H&M Home

4. A monogramming service

Partial to a bit of personalisation? Try out the new in-store monogramming service and get a set of initials in your choice of colour stitched into towels, robes, pillowcases… perfect for gifts for friends or family.

Buy now: Velvet duvet cover set in dark Green, £59.99, H&M Home

5. Hassle-free home delivery

Video Of The Week

If you manage to overdo it on your first visit (easily done), there’s a home-delivery service so you don’t need to fret about cramming all of your purchases into the car. And if you can’t find a product you had your eye on, then then in-store team will find it online instead and help you order it for home delivery instead.

Peter Klagsmark, General Manager of H&M Home says: ‘Our Concept Store is a new approach to the interior industry offering a new level of inspiration, customer services and collaborations. This location in Birmingham is the perfect complement to our digital offering and we look forward to continue meeting and inspiring our customers in real life.’