It can sometimes be hard to hit the right note when decorating a man’s bedroom – you want it to be sleek and chic but you don’t want the look to feel clinical. Don’t worry, there’s a host of men’s bedroom ideas that offer easy and achievable ways to create a cool sanctuary that also oozes vibrancy and warmth.

Firstly, introducing reclaimed furniture into the space adds texture while also being eco-friendly and stylish. It’s also a good idea to use art and accessories to breathe life into a masculine space. Don’t be afraid to use colour either, whether it’s in your soft furnishings or on smaller pieces like lampshades.

Express yourself, be creative, and you can’t go too wrong… But if you need a little inspiration, we’ve rounded up some top men’s bedroom ideas below for a little kick start to that ultra-sleek new retreat.

1. Mix dark shades with matte metallics

A dark panelled wall is a relatively easy way to create a cool member’s club feel in your bedroom. Farrow & Ball‘s Railings is a fantastic deep blue-black hue that’s ideal to pair with matte metallics, like brass or antique bronze, for a plush yet on-point look. Throw in some industrial-style furniture and a black bed frame to up the dark, brooding and handsome factor.

2. Pick dark wood pieces for a masculine feel

Dark wood is enjoying a resurgence in popularity and it’s not hard to see why; it’s elegant and bold yet not imposing when done right. Use a small chest of drawers for a bedside table and pair with a linen button-back headboard and printed bedding to add extra interest in a stylish way.

3. Play with geometric patterns

Not only are geometrics a sleek, chic way to add pattern and life to a room, they’re also achingly cool right now, yet timeless too. Pair bold printed cushions with a softer printed duvet, and work a different pattern in a co-ordinating colour on the blinds.

4. Embrace art for a statement finish

Large pieces of art are an elegant and tasteful way to elevate your bedroom to a super-stylish sanctuary. Choose black and white prints for an otherwise colourful room for a cool focal point.

5. Ooze a rustic-industrial vibe

Antique bronze flush mount pendants and lamps as well as jam jar-style wall lights make for brilliant men’s bedroom ideas, particularly when paired with whitewashed trunks for bedside tables. Pared-back but punchy at the same time.

6. Make it nautical but nice

Channel some Hamptons vibes with nautical-print cushions, stripes, checks, and some grey-washed wood for a look that’s a but New England. Get really on-board with the theme and finish with a cool cage night light.

7. Go for shades of grey

Grey has been the go-to colour of the last few years and, while greens are making a comeback, grey will always be a popular choice in any men’s bedroom ideas roundups. Use different shades of grey for layering, from your bed, to the cushions, duvet and throws. Finish with some monochrome art for an ultra-chic look.

8. Add a pop of colour

It’s a myth that men’s bedrooms should always be blue, grey or black; try adding in a splash of bright red for a warming pop of colour. When anchored with a dark backdrop it makes for a vibrant yet sleek feel.

9. Rock some reclaimed furniture

Everything reclaimed, recycled and sustainable is having a moment, and for very good reason – not only does it look cool, textured and warm, it’s also eco-friendly and kinder to the planet. Why not install a salvaged headboard and matching bedside table, paired with some timber boards for a statement cladded wall?

10. Opt for clean lines for a modern look

Keep accessories and art minimalistic and work clean lines for a truly modern look. Team a dark colour like Farrow & Ball’s Downpipe with crips whites for understated yet impactful chic.

11. Choose a statement headboard for a cool focal point

Jazz up a masculine room with flamboyant printed cushions and an exotic lampshade to add a soft tropics feel to an otherwise sleek room. Anchor it all with a dark and dashing headboard, like this cool studded number.

12. Throw in some funky accessories

Up your bedroom funky factor by adding cool accessories to an otherwise neutral room. Naturally-shedding deer antlers and a vintage trunk as a bedside table are a trendy pairing.