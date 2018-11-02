This HAY Copenhagen collab is music to our ears!

It’s the perfect excuse for you to treat yourself to a new Sonos speaker… or three! After years of only making its systems in black or white, the wireless audio brand is embracing a wider colour spectrum, in collaboration with Danish design brand HAY Copenhagen.

The HAY Sonos One range is available from 5th November, and we want one in every available shade.

Maybe you’ve already got a Sonos system and want to expand it into another room. Or perhaps you’ve always been tempted, but ultimately put off by the speakers’ monochrome finish. Well now you have no excuses not to treat yourself.

Design fans might have first spotted the speakers when they were announced back in April, at the Salone del Mobile exhibition in Milan. HAY has taken the Sonos One – its voice-controlled smart speaker – and reimagined it in Forest Green, Pale Yellow, Soft Pink, Light Grey and Vibrant Red. We can just imagine the green adding sophistication to a living room, the pink looking pretty in a bedroom, and the yellow brightening up a kitchen.

‘For the Sonos range, we were inspired by our daily home life,’ says Mette Hay, co-founder of HAY. ‘We wanted to create colours that were for everyone.’

‘The yellow relates to kitchens and bathrooms that are often kept light and complemented with stainless steel and porcelain. The green hues are meant to remind viewers of pots or plants sitting by windows. The light grey is for everyone. It was important to find the right shade – one that suits both workspaces, homes, and different looks with its neutral tone.

‘Pink is the colour we feel closely connected to in fashion. We feel that all things pink create a special desire right now. The iconic red was the final colour I chose for the collection. It creates such an important accent with regards to furniture.’

Behind this stylish facade is a lot of clever tech. We love its trademark balanced Sonos sound, and you can also air two together to achieve traditional left-right stereo. Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant is built in, so you can use the speaker to check on the weather, your commute, your diary or the latest news. That’s as well as playing your favourite playlists, radio stations and podcasts.

‘The fundamental goal at Sonos is to give our customers an amazing listening experience,’ says Tad Toulis, VP Design, Sonos. ‘Our speakers aren’t designed to claim attention, they are designed to sound fantastic and blend naturally into their surroundings. With HAY, we’ve been able to take this integration to another level, fitting our speakers to different settings within the HAY home.’

Available from 5th November: HAY Sonos One, £229, Sonos

You’ll able to buy the speakers at Sonos.com, or in store and online at Selfridges. Just remember, remember the 5th of November… it’s new speakers day!