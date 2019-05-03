What is it about Sunflowers that instantly make us feel happy? Perhaps it’s the bright yellow emulating the sunshine, or the bold presence they have due to the size? Whatever the reason all we know is that this new H&M Bedding, decorated with sunflowers is making us feel joyous and smiley.

As the retail giant says, ‘Nothing makes us feel more like spring is in the air than pops of colour! 🌻’.

Whatever the weather (and where has the sunshine gone by the way?), this sunny bedding is sure to brighten bedrooms and lift our moods.

The sunny bedding is new as part of the Spring/Summer collection, available now from H&M Home.

New H&M bedding for spring

The 100 per cent cotton duvet set is the perfect design to make bedrooms feel a little brighter for the summer months to come.

When H&M shared this snap (above) with fans on Instagram it generated 28.5k like and 214 comments.

Among the messages of adoration, there’s ‘Lovely!!!💖💖, ‘I neeeeed that bed set’ and ‘Gorgeous sunny colours’. Our exact sentiments too.

A crisp white background is decorated with large-scale sunflower illustrations.

The popular design is already selling-out fast online. H&M offer the fabulous ‘Find in Store’ feature, for such desirable items that sell-out online.

Buy now: Sunshine Double Duvet Set, £34.99, H&M Home

Finish the look with the addition of scatter cushions. For the complete sunflower look there’s a matching design. If you want to add an alternative pattern, opt for the block leaf print cushions. The single colour designs are available in a co-ordinating yellow or complimentary green.

In addition to the bedroom accessories the range features a whole host of yellow delights for dining tables – from linen table runners and yellow-tinted glassware to printed crockery.

Happy sunshine shopping to all.