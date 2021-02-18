We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Since being stuck at home, many of us have been looking for a creative outlet to keep our hands, minds (and kids!) occupied. This, combined with the return of The Great Pottery Throwdown, has resulted in sales and searches for air drying clay surging at Hobbycraft.

It’s no surprise that the Channel 4 series has been inspiring the nation, as talented potters throw, sculpt and mould clay into breathtaking wares. The music legends bust episode is a must watch – Dolly Parton in clay, anyone?

Since the start of series 4, Hobbycraft has seen sales of clay rise by 36% and searches increase by 15% compared to the previous week as viewers are eager to find out more about this mindful craft.

Air drying clay projects at Hobbycraft

Unsurprisingly, the word ‘clay’ was the most searched term on the Hobbycraft Ideas Hub the week after the show aired. More specifically, consumers showed increasing interest in Clay Tools, Air Drying Clay and Fimo Polymer Clay.

How to Make Clay Coasters (pictured above) remains one of Hobbycraft’s most popular step-by-step projects. They’re super-quick to make and are just the thing for an easy coffee or side table update.

Another top project to try at home is this Bear Planters how-to. Use air drying clay to create an adorable family of ursine plant pots.

Why not make one to represent each member of the family? Make mummy or daddy bears for larger plants, then try shaping smaller baby bears to house individual cacti or succulents.

Air drying clay is the perfect medium for beginners. Unlike on The Throwdown, there’s no giant pottery wheel, special drying room, or 1000°C kiln required! Simply shape and leave to dry in a cool, dry place.

It does take a few days to dry, depending on how thick your piece is, so it requires a little patience. If making with kids, remind them they have the decorating to look forward to. Porcelain paints or pens are best, although acrylic paints also work well.

When it comes to tools, take inspiration from the Pottery Throwdown contestants themselves and get creative with household objects like spoons, combs and paintbrush handles.

White Air Drying Clay 1kg, £3.80, Hobbycraft

Katherine Paterson, Customer Director at Hobbycraft says, ‘The Great Pottery Throwdown has always sparked an increase in demand for all things clay but, this year with people at home and looking for ways to keep occupied, the demand has been bigger than ever!’

‘Making with clay is a really fun craft for the whole family to try and can be hours’ worth of fun by making and then decorating your clay creations. We’re so pleased to see viewers are trying their hand at this unique craft and we cannot wait to see what people create.’

