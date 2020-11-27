As we continue to spend more and more time at home, take advantage of some of the great deals on right now. Following the end of the lockdown in England on December 2, many of us will still have to stay close to home. Much of the country will be in tier 2 lockdown, so socialising is down to a minimum and we have to choose our support bubbles wisely.
Related: Black Friday deals 2020 – all the sales and info you need on furniture, home appliances, accessories and tech
So whether you need some additional comfort while working from your kitchen, or want to take advantage of the crisp, yet sunny winter weather, we’ve got you covered.
Tier 2 lockdown essentials – quick links
- Fitbit Inspire HR Health & Fitness Tracker: SAVE £30, now £59.99, Amazon
- Gardeco Steel Fire Pit: was £87.99, now £74.99, Wayfair
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Smart speaker with Alexa: SAVE £21, now £18.99, Amazon
- Relaxwell by Dreamland Leopard Print Faux Fur Heated Throw: was £119.99, Now £89.99, Argos
- Violetta 20 Light Festoon Lighting: was £81.99, now £56.99
5 home essentials you need for Tier 2 lockdown living
Fitbit Inspire HR Health & Fitness Tracker: was £89.99, now £59.99, Amazon
Struggling to stay active as you hang around at home all day? Get gentle reminders to move with this excellent exercise and fitness tracker from Fitbit. monitor your heart rate, calories and step count. You can also track and compare your sleep, so you can work on getting the best zzz’s.
Gardeco Steel Fire Pit: was £87.99, now £74.99, Wayfair
This stylish large capacity fire pit is perfect to get you and your family outside during the winter months. It comes with a decorative criss-cross cut out for more fire visibility and exposure to the heat. It comes with a spark screen and lid, while it can use both charcoal and wood.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Smart speaker with Alexa: was £39.99, now £18.99, Amazon
Need something to keep you entertained… or to talk to? For just £18.99, you get a 53% saving on Amazon’s third-generation Echo Dot. Blast your favourite music, podcast or audiobook while you’re working from home, and even play games.
Relaxwell by Dreamland Leopard Print Faux Fur Heated Throw: was £119.99, Now £89.99, Argos
This fashionable deluxe Leopard print faux fur heated throw is a gorgeous way to stay warm this winter. Soft to the touch and perfect to snuggle under.
Violetta 20 Light Festoon Lighting: was £81.99, now £56.99
Gorgeously light up your garden for winter and beyond with these brilliant 20 light festoon strings. Colour is the key to attractive festoon lighting and each chain can have white, or a single coloured or a multi-coloured bulb theme. They are very durable and are knitted together with a weatherproof PVC cable.
Related: Five cheap candles I’m buying in the sales today – including Diptyque, Neom and The White Company
There are plenty more Black Friday deals you can search for that could be your very own lockdown essential. Check out our website for some great deals on homeware, TVs, kitchenware and much more!