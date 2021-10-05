We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pumpkin spice? Vanilla? These fragrance notes are certainly popular, but what if this year you feel like something a bit different to evoke autumn in your home?

It turns out that the best home fragrance to autumn doesn’t have to rely on the familiar pumpkin pie notes. We’ve asked Chrissie Rucker, OBE & Founder of The White Company, to comment on what scents she would pick to make the darker nights cosy.

Autumnal scent for the home

Chrissie’s recommendation is to explore fruity scents containing the inimitable fig note. Chrissie admits that she has ‘always loved changing my home scents as the seasons change’, and that ‘fig is my favorite scent note of all and perfect for Autumn.’

‘For me, this fabulous scent is a warm Mediterranean sunset at fig harvesting time.’ This is a different vision of autumn from the classic pumpkin spice latte and beanie hat scene many envisage, but fig is a true autumn fruit, briding the warmth of summer and the cooler, crisper nights of autumn.

Fig also blends exceptionally well with many notes that also work really well for autumn. Chrissie recommends exploring fragrant compositions where fig is ‘blended with elegant tuberose and a twist of peach with warming amber and cedarwood’.

We love the idea of the fruity note warmed by amber and woods – the classic base notes for many smoky, autumnal home fragrances.

Citruses have a place in autumn, too

Autumn is also a great time to explore scents as part of your bathing routine – Chrissie says that ‘carving out a little me-time is a must, especially as the days start to get a little longer and the weather a little colder.’ If you want something that’s both comforting and zingy, she advises trying a lemon or bergamot-led infusions, like the new White Company Nourish collection.

Again, the key to enjoying citrus scents in autumn is to pick something that has ‘the notes of warming amber’ – without them, the bergamot or lemon may smell a little too summery.

We’re all for trying out fresher, fruitier notes this autumn – there’s always Christmas for the spicier, vanilla-led scents.