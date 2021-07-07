We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

THE bouclé armchair from Homebase is officially back in stock! You know the one… The sell-out piece has made its long-awaited return online and in-store, and we know it won’t be around for long.

At £70 it’s a total steal, and a great way to embrace the bouclé trend at home while decorating on a budget.

The aptly-named Sean chair is small but mighty, bringing loads of lovely texture into your interiors. It’s made of soft, fluffy faux sheepskin fabric that reminds us a lot of those teddy jackets that were everywhere in the winter of 2019.

We love the chic design of Homebase’s fan-favourite occasional chair, and while it’s far too special to be the chair that ends up covered in a mountain of clothes, we think it’d work beautifully in the corner of a bedroom.

Style it with a second-hand side table and a minimalist floor lamp and voilà you’ve got a cosy reading nook. Equally, you could use it as some extra seating in a nursery or as a living room idea.

Sean Boucle Occasional Chair |£70

The solid wooden legs in black add the perfect finishing touches to make it the stand-out staple in your home. Retailing at £70, it’s an absolute must-have, especially if you love a pared-back, Scandi style. View Deal

Partially fuelling our obsession is that it is an incredible dupe for the bouclé armchairs from retailers like Made.com, but it’s a fraction of the price. As well as playing into the bouclé trend, it’s also a highly versatile piece, small enough to move around into different spots in the home.

Video Of The Week

This accent chair is also an ideal option if you need some additional seating when guests come over. If the Sean chair is the missing piece to your indoor space, don’t hang around. It’s one of those items where you blink and you’ll miss it!

If you’re not so keen on neutrals, it also comes in a range of bright colours: burned orange, dark blush, grey, jungle green, moss green, ochre and teal. However, these bright and bold iterations are made out of a soft velvet material.

Will you be picking one up?