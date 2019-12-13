The Queen of crafting, Kirstie Allsopp, is causing a new gifting trend to take off. Homemade Christmas gifts are set to be the hot item under the tree this year.

Since Kirstie Allsopp’s popular Channel 4 TV show Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas returned on the 25th November, Hobbycraft has seen a surge in searches on their website. The arts and crafts retailer had already experienced an increased demand their Make It Don’t Buy It Christmas collection this year.

Compared to 2018, sales of the collection were up by 18 per cent. The Kirstie effect has only bolstered the new gifting trend.

Homemade Christmas Gifts

In each episode of ‘Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas’ Kirstie showcases a different craft. The series is packed with 120 festive makes for decorations, gifts, food and drink to inspire fans.

Throughout the show, a host of crafters will compete to be crowned the winner at Kirstie’s Christmas HQ.

After each episode Hobbycraft has seen a surge in searches on the website related to the craft showcased.

The day after crafters competed on the show to create the best festive hamper, Hobbycraft saw an 18 per cent search in searches for hampers on the website. Compared to last year hampers have seen a 86 per cent increase in sales.

However, we aren’t just gifting our own homemade hampers this year. Kirstie has also caused a spike in the sales of jam making sets by 47 per cent compared to last year.

‘This year we have seen more success than ever with our Christmas collection which is packed with inspiring ideas and products to encourage consumers to get creative and add a handmade touch to their Christmas decorations and gifts,’ says Katerine Paterson, customer director at Hobbycraft.

‘We love crafting shows such as Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas, and it’s brilliant to see such a great show influencing our customers and encouraging and inspiring the nation to adopt a Make It Don’t Buy it ethos,’ she adds.

Will your Christmas tree be surrounded by homemade Christmas gifts?