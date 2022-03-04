We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Here at Ideal Home, we’re thrilled to be partnering with leading made-to-measure blind and curtain supplier Blinds 2go. Because we know that finding the perfect window treatment idea for your home can be a hard task to navigate (we’ve all been there!).

The new Ideal Home collection of blinds and curtains with Blinds 2go launched this week, and the new designs are there to make the job of dressing your windows a whole lot easier.

‘Ideal Home’s Style Editor Nicky and I spent months working alongside Blinds 2go’s brilliant creative team to create this beautiful Ideal Home collection of curtains and blinds,’ says Editor Heather Young. ‘The designs are packed with our unique take on timeless style, so they’re perfect for any room.

Look out for bold florals and botanical prints, abstract artist strokes and stunning contemporary colours. We’ve picked designs that make a style statement, but are also brilliantly easy to live with.’

Style for every space

The Ideal Home collection features a wide array of window dressings in all styles and sizes. It ranges from super stylish roller blinds to an elegant selection of sumptuously soft Roman blinds that will add a tactile touch to any room in the home.

Make your choice of curtain or blind the starting block, and build your decorating scheme around it. Use a roller blind to add on-trend rose pink accents to your space. Why not check out these pink living room ideas for inspiration?

Or embrace a maximalist vibe with the Hummingbird design on a striking charcoal backdrop, which is a hit with Ideal Home’s Style Editor Nicky Phillips. ‘Hand illustrated and coloured beautifully, the exquisite hummingbird print is my personal favourite,’ she says.

Style Editor Nicky’s design tips for using the Ideal Home collection with Blinds 2go:

Pick out a matching shade from a Venetian or roller blind, and paint a thick border of colour around the window frame. This will not only make your window look larger than it is, but it will also create a great design feature.

Hand illustrated fabric is like hanging a piece of art at your window, so think of your blind as wall art that will add interest and character.

If choosing a fabric with a dark background, try painting your window frames and woodwork the matching shade for real drama.

There’s a stunning range of curtains to choose from in the Ideal Home collection too, decorated with botanical prints, trailing florals and abstract strokes. The designs are available in a palette of contemporary colours carefully curated by the Ideal Home and Blinds 2go creative teams. So whether you’re looking for living room curtain ideas, or bedroom curtain ideas, (or just curtain ideas in general!) there’s a design to suit your space.

Prefer a more pared-back look? Check out the painted wooden blinds that complete the Ideal Home collection. From white and pale greys through to shale grey and midnight blue, the painted wooden blinds bring a sophisticated touch to windows, whatever your room style.

Window dressings that are beautiful and bespoke

As well as the patterns and colourways, all of which were created exclusively for the Ideal Home collection, the entire range is made to measure. This means you’re guaranteed to have window dressings that suit your space perfectly, and fitting them is easy.



To see the new Ideal Home collection with Blinds 2go, visit blinds-2go.co.uk/ideal-home and curtains-2go.co.uk/ideal-home. There’s something for everyone in the range, and 10% off all curtains and Roman blinds this weekend. What’s your favourite?