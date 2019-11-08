’80s nostalgia, decluttering and being less wasteful are among the biggest trends identified in the IKEA 2019 annual summary.

The sales figures indicated the buying influence the return of ‘Stranger Things’ has had on ’80s themed homewares. And the same can be said for Marie Kondo, inspiring us to build on our love affair with all things ‘tidied away’.

The key findings illustrate that whilst shoppers want their homes to be comfortable, tidy and on-trend they want to achieve this with less effort – all the while, looking after the planet.

IKEA 2019 annual summary

1. Striving for a good night’s sleep

Getting a good night’s sleep continues to be non-negotiable with IKEA customers. With sales of black-out blinds up 26 per cent as a result. Ergonomic pillows for the upmost comfort, are up 31 per cent and 12 tog duvet sales are up 8 per cent.

2. Become a nation of keen declutters

The Marie Kondo effect has gripped the nation in 2019! With a desire to create better organised homes, purchases of ‘Komplement’ organisers boxes increased by 20 per cent. And an even more impressive increase of 27 per cent for ‘Stuk’ collapsible fabric storage.

3. Dying appetite for DIY

The desire for DIY seems to have waned with a massive 58 per cent increase in shoppers requesting help assembling their purchases. And for those willing to do it themselves, simple was best – with a rise in non-drill furniture items and hooks that take only seconds to put up.

4. Stranger Things in our homes

In July, the cult TV show Stranger Things returned, championing 80s interiors. Searches for 80s bedrooms shot up by 242 per cent.

5. Working from home goes mainstream

With many of us now allowed to WFH, all things home office related are proving hugely popular. Raise-able desk sales were up 15 per cent and office chair sales up 22 per cent.

6. Generation rent are looking for portable pieces

There continues to be a generation for whom renting will remain the norm. Resulting in a rise in portable shelving and chairs, and easy-to-dismantle furniture sales as the need to move around more frequently, and small space living require some clever furniture choices.

7. Living sustainably

Making sure nothing goes to waste continues to be on customers minds. As single use items fell out of fashion, reusable water bottle sale were up 55 per cent and even picnic plates to replace paper options increased by 9%.With a 127 per cent rise in lunchbox sales.

‘It’s fascinating to see how popular TV shows can influence sales and searches in certain months,’ says Jared Sager, IKEA UK & Ireland Country Commercial Activity Leader.

‘It’s fantastic to see how our customers are embracing IKEA’s people and planet ethos and purchasing more sustainable goods. We hope that this continues in 2020. We constantly monitor the shopping and living habits of our customers to make sure that our product ranges meet their needs. We will take many of these insights in to our range development for future years.’

The trends are determined using data collected through IKEA’s Life at Home Report, alongside in store and online sales and search data.