This Christmas we’ve been treated to an extra special present as the first-ever IKEA Christmas advert is unveiled.

The IKEA Christmas advert launches this evening during the Gogglebox break on Channel 4. If you were expecting a warming advert featuring an upbeat festive number – maybe with a sprinkling of Scandi Christmas style – you couldn’t be more wrong.

The IKEA Christmas advert cuts through the noise of sentimental ads promoting yuletide spirit. IKEA instead brings us a couple racked with ‘home shame’, being taunted by their ornaments.

It might sound a bit mean, but it is done with a song (sort off) and there’s a happy ending!

The advert opens on a family in a small flat that has seen better days. The Mum’s phone pings with a message from her friend asking if they’re still on for dinner at her home that night.

As the woman anxiously glances around, the household ornaments transform into grime stars. Performing an original grime track voiced by legendary MC D Double E, they taunt her over the state of the home.

‘I must confess this place ain’t blessed, this place is a mess,’ raps a teapot in the shape of a rabbit. ‘Disgusting’ chimes in the panda ornament. Them the toy T-Rex steals the show rapping ‘this is very, very, very, very unacceptable.’

But just as the T-Rex is about to deliver more devasting blows, the women’s hand appears and tosses him into the toy chest. The critics are silenced as the family update the home with an IKEA mirror and table, and give their sofa a new lease of life with an IKEA cover.

The message of the advert is to ‘silence the critics,’ once and for all. ‘Fresh and clean’ the T-Rex quips before disappearing back into the toy box in the final seconds.

Watch the first-ever IKEA Christmas advert here

‘Our first IKEA Christmas advert focuses on the phenomenon of “home shame” – encouraging people to overcome the negative voices in their head holding them back from open up their homes,’ says Sarah Green, UK and Ireland County Marketing Manager.

‘We believe that every home can and should be worthy of a get-together and that with a little imagination, some clever products and ideas, there’s no reason not to be proud to invite your nearest and dearest over,’ Sarah explains. ‘This campaign aims to inspire us all to get our homes party-ready and ‘Silence the Critics’, once and for all.’

In the run-up to the festive season, IKEA will be hosting a series of in-store events showing you how to silence your inner critic and get your home party-ready. They’ll be offering everything from virtual reality makeovers to ‘Christmas Treetorials.

What do you think of the first IKEA Christmas advert?