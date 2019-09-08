Here at Ideal Home we love a pretty pink chair. But finding looks and comfort in a chair is tough, which is why we got very excited when we spotted this pink IKEA recliner chair.

It might be a little bit care home chic, but we’ll happily trade in our living room sofa for this IKEA recliner chair. However, that will all depend on whether we can snap one up in time.

We only got a glimpse of this chair a few weeks ago in the IKEA catalogue. However, it seems we aren’t the only ones who are a fan of this pink IKEA recliner chair. The chair has already sold out onto the UK site. However, if you are based in the US you might still be in with a chance of snapping one up

There are still a few pink recliners available in stores across the UK, but stock is very limited. It might be worth calling up before hand to check your nearest store has one before getting your heart broken in IKEA at missing out on the only pink recliner on sale (as far as we know).

Pink IKEA recliner chair

When a shot of the EKOLSUND recliner appeared on the brands Instagram it quickly clocked up 8,454 likes and 101 comments, including:

‘I want this

‘Love this’

‘Living room goals’

Priced at £279 the EKOLSUND recliner can be moved into three positions – upright, lean back and full recline. If you have a little one running around won’t need to worry about their fingers as the footrest folds way without leaving a gap.

The back cushion has chambered construction to adjust to your body and provide maximum support to your lumbar and neck. And as if this chair couldn’t be even more domestic, the covers can also be machine-washed.

Buy in-store: EKOLSUND recliner, £279, IKEA

The chair is also available in grey that has also sold out online in the UK. So if you are after a chic recliner, that we think even Monica in Friends would have let Chandler keep, you better get to IKEA asap!

We have yet to hear if/when IKEA is planning to restock the chair online. But we’ll tell you as soon as we hear – and have already picked up one for ourselves (sorry, not sorry).

Until then we’ll be refreshing the product page with our fingers crossed it will be soon.