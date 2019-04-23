Launched this month, the new IKEA Tankvard collection is just the thing to fill our homes with a feeling of sunshine and happiness. A mix of rich indigo and white cotton fabrics, teamed with distinctive rattan furniture helps to create a collection that evokes the tranquillity and spirit of summer.

After a weekend of glorious weather, aren’t we all feeling in a light and summery state of mind? This dreamy new collection can make sure it stays that way, even when the weather doesn’t.

As IKEA strives to create a more sustainable future, the collection features materials sourced from natural resources.

‘Playing natural materials and textures is a fantastic way to update your space, and bring the tranquillity and serenity of outside, inside!’ exclaims Clotilde Passalacqua, Interior Design Leader from IKEA UK and Ireland.

‘Sustainable materials such as rattan and sea grass are effective and versatile. An ideal way of opening up spaces and adding a raw bohemian freshness to any room.’

There’s nothing quite like a colour palette of rich shade of azure blue and crisp white to welcome a feeling of summer.

From the artisan feel of the new cotton lampshade, to the hand-crafted look of the bench seating the new pieces are effortlessly stylish.

Breathe a breath of fresh air into bedrooms with the help of the delightful new bedding sets in the range.

One features spots, the other a tie-die check. Both in sumptuous shades of inky blue on clean white, evoke a strong sense of summer.

Natural materials create simple, yet elegant floor coverings.

The new collection immediately made us think of the beautiful island of Santorini. One of the Cyclades islands in the Aegean Sea, it’s one of the most photographed holiday destinations in the world. Made iconic by it’s striking blue and white landscape.

Are you ready to welcome the sunshine in?