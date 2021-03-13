We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Most of us have visited a castle at one time or another, but how would you feel about living in one? High Morland Lodge is a one-off mini version that has just gone on the market and comes with a ton of special features and impressive views over its Cheshire surroundings.

This incredibly special Grade II-listed property is set in the market town of Knutsford and was designed by Richard Harding-Watt, originally as a Gatehouse in 1905. Having been thoughtfully restored since its current owner purchased it 44 years ago, it also has plenty of character and we’re itching to show you around.

High Morland Lodge

Exterior

Yep, we know – that white and brick facade is pretty impressive, isn’t it? Especially with those arched windows and turrets.

You can see the start of the gravelled driveway, which leads to the main front door and although there’s no moat or drawbridge, we think any guests would be pretty wowed by this entrance.

Kitchen

Once inside, an airy hallway leads you into the bespoke fitted kitchen, which doesn’t disappoint. Just look at the detail on the cabinetry, the marble worktops and elegant island unit, it is giving us some serious cream kitchen ideas.

We think the bust figurine and ornamental plant pot just add to the interior’s grandeur, and the size of that arched window makes sure the room is flooded with light – this is definitely no dark and dingy castle kitchen.

Living room

Now, this room is everything you’d expect from a regal castle, with its large open fireplace and decorative surround, Juliet balcony, elegant wallpaper and lashings of rich fabrics.

Despite its formal look, the soft colour palette used in this room enables it to feel cosy and we can just imagine sitting here with those French doors open on a lovely summer’s evening.

Conservatory

Overlooking the courtyard garden, the conservatory provides a more modern aspect to the castle, although pretty trailing flowers and traditional-style furniture ensure it’s in keeping with the rest of the decor throughout.

Such a pretty space – the perfect spot for afternoon tea, we’d say?

Bedroom

High Morland Lodge has two bedrooms (and two bathrooms), one of which is on the lower ground floor, with an en-suite, and the other, this stunning master bedroom on the first floor. At the end of the bed (and just out of shot) sits a bank of fitted wardrobes, but it’s the ornate dressing table and mirror that’s caught our attention – you can almost imagine Rapunzel sitting here!

The pale blue colour palette is subtle, however, look closely and you’ll spot striped wallpaper, panelled lower walls and a blue painted ceiling – along with curtains and blinds in a pretty patterned fabric. The perfect inspiration if you are looking for blue bedroom ideas.

Courtyard garden

Leading down from the conservatory, an immaculate courtyard garden winds towards the lower ground floor. It’s secluded and almost whimsical in appearance, but if you prefer more of a view, then the roof terrace might be more your spot…

Roof terrace

Sit out here with a glass of fizz and admire the view, while taking stock of the fact that you’re living in your very own castle!

Ready to be the new homeowner? Or just fancy a flip through some more pictures? High Morland Lodge is on the market with Savills for £925,000, and you can find the listing on Rightmove here.

We’ll leave you to your Rapunzel daydreaming.