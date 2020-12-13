We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There may be fewer guests at the dinner table this year, but that’s no excuse to skimp on the Christmas table settings. If you want your table to steal the limelight this year, these are the most popular Christmas table setting trends on Instagram.

Wren Kitchens has analysed countless Instagram posts to reveal the most Christmas table settings that are set to be big news for this festive season. From natural and modern to rustic and red, these are the most popular themes adorning the Christmas tables of Instagram.

Most popular Christmas table setting trends on Instagram

1.Natural

A natural table setting filled leaves, evergreen and all the colours of the winter season was found to be the most popular Christmas setting. The style appeared in 1229 posts on Instagram.

We expect this trend to be even bigger this year, as people look to reconnect with nature. But are also looking at how to make a big impact on a small budget using foraged materials.

2. Modern

Filled with simple and streamlined designs, this table setting style took second place as the most popular on Instagram. It appeared in 1214 posts on Instagram, from elegant silver settings to edgy monochrome ensembles.

3. Traditional

The type of Christmas table you’d expect Father Christmas to sit down at come 25th December took third place. The table setting appeared in 1063 posts. Get the look yourself by filling your table with all things jolly, a lot of red, green and plenty of Christmas tree motifs.

4. Rustic

This theme is similar to a natural table setting, just with a few more Scandi influences. It clocked up 823 posts and can be created by layered forest finds, handmade decorations and plenty of cosy fabrics.

5. Farmhouse

Sitting partway between natural and rustic, the farmhouse Christmas tablescape trend favours neutral shades with pops of colour in gingham table cloths, on wooden tabletops. The theme appeared in 778 posts, securing in the titles at the fifth most popular table setting trend.

Will you be trying out any of these festive table-scaping trends this year?