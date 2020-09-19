Don’t miss the biggest Instagram trend set to take over homes this autumn

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This year’s biggest new craze is ‘doorscaping’. What is that you may be asking? It’s the simple act of decorating the exterior of our homes for autumn. Think Christmas decorating but less snow, more gorgeous autumn leaves and seasonal squashes.

The art of doorscaping first began to take over Instagram feeds last year, gaining a celebrity following – including some of the nation’s most loved household names including Stacey Solomon, Mrs Hinch and Laura Whitmore.

From adorning front doors with decorative wreaths to entirely dressing the whole porch, autumn decorating is set to be bigger than ever this year.

Instagram’s doorscaping trend

Instagram’s most sought after celebrity florist, Carmel Donohue at Poppy Belle Florals, helps the celebrities create their door-scape masterpieces. She’s teamed up with TK Maxx and Homesense, to exclusively reveal her tips for creating her show-stopping Autumnal doorscapes.

Here’s how to create your own decorative doorscaping masterpiece…

Baskets

‘Baskets are a great yet affordable accessory to start with. They can be used as a standalone feature when styling a doorway or be filled with varying seasonal accessories in different textures; some crisp autumnal foliage, mini pumpkins and some hay.’

Pumpkins

‘How can we talk about Autumn without mentioning pumpkins? You can never have too many! You can, of course, use real pumpkins, they’ll stay in perfect condition outside for a month, so long as they haven’t been pierced. But as an alternative, we’d definitely recommend picking up some of the decorative pumpkins available in store to really enhance your doorway.’

‘Whether you’re after the classic and traditional orange, a modern monochrome or perhaps leopard print is more your style, you can really mix up your look according to your own personal style.’

Wreaths, garlands and flowers

‘Faux florals, whether you chose a garland, a wreath or just some single stem blooms are a fun and affordable way to add some Autumnal touches to your doorway.’

‘Wreaths and garlands will transform your doorway with minimal effort and can be used every year. Wreaths provide a strong focal point for your look. Garlands are an ideal space filler, working best when draped around beams, across window ledges and even on the floor amongst your other props.’

‘Don’t worry about getting bored of using the using the same one each year, you can easily and inexpensively update them by weaving new and extra faux stems or foliage into them. Consider using complementary shades, contrasting textures and different sizes to create a wreath or garland unique to your doorstep.’

Lanterns and lighting

‘As the nights begin to draw in earlier, lighting is the perfect way to enhance your door scape all night long. Nothing gives a warm and cosy glow quite like a softly lit lantern.’

‘Style these in groups of 3 and more, in varying sizes to really accentuate your entranceway and consider sticking to more traditional tones like golds or silvers so that you compliment the autumn shades used throughout your look.’

Doormats

‘Doormats are a great way to add even more character and charm. With a great range in-store these are the perfect finishing touch in creating an attention-grabbing door-scape that your neighbours will be desperate to recreate next year!’

Consider the composition

‘When thinking about how to dress your space, remember that it needs to remain functional, you still need to be able to get in and out of your house after all,’ Carmel explains.

‘Focus on framing your space rather than filling it. Consider creating one focal point, whether that’s with a wreath or a basket filled with rusty toned faux foliage. From there, add further accents that complement your focal point, by adding elements that vary in colour, shape and height you’ll easily add depth to your overall look.’

Adding, ‘Step back every now and then to see how the look is taking shape, and don’t be afraid to play around. Creating a door-scape should be fun, so enjoy the process of playing around with different props, you might not get it right the very first time, but you’ll quickly understand what works in your space and what doesn’t.’

Poppy Belle Florals helped Laura Whitmore create this amazing door-scape scene for her front door.

Will you be dressing your home for the season?