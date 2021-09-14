Interior designer reveals her favourite budget DIY hack

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We are always on the lookout for ways to update our homes and make them feel more unique. Interior designer Nicki Bamford-Bowes has revealed her number-one favourite budget DIY hack.

According to Nicki, wall panelling ideas are the best possible way to update your space – without splashing the cash.

Nicki is no stranger to DIY and decorating, as a successful interior designer – she also made various clever creations on the BBC’s Interior Design Masters. We spoke to Nicki as part of her work with Home Essentials with presenter Frankie Bridge, who was formerly a member of girl group The Saturdays.

Nicki’s favourite budget DIY hack

‘I’m a huge fan of panelling,’ she tells us. ‘I just think that you can transform a space and give it a completely different vibe very easily and cheaply.

‘If you go for a very simple molding, that’s quite cost-effective. There are lots of amazing products on the market right now, which can give you different looks.

‘Panelling can really make a space feel like it has more heritage,’ she comments. ‘I think that’s my favourite [budget DIY tip].’

Even in the image above, you can see how much of a difference some simple molding can make to a neutral wall. Wall panelling is great for breaking up a large wall and adding a sense of history – ideal if you want to add some subtle character to a new build property.

There are limitless options as to the type of wall panelling to go for. You could DIY some tongue and groove (below), make square-shaped board and batten, or simply add a dado rail.

Video Of The Week

Vertical lines can add height to a space, drawing the eye up and making a low-ceilinged room feel larger. Alternatively, you can do your own abstract design with semi-circles and panelling set at an angle, like this example by Lara Bezzina.

Whatever you choose, you can be confident that this home decor trend isn’t going anywhere. Is there a wall or room in your home waiting for a panelled makeover?