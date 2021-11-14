We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Megastore John Lewis & Partners has revealed their best-selling decorations so far this year – and there’s not a Christmas gonk insight.

With the festive period fast approaching and under nine weeks until the big day itself, online searches for ‘Christmas’ have gone up 40% from last year according to the folks at John Lewis & Partners.

Now, you might be expecting nostalgic or traditional-looking baubles to be the most popular, but in fact, it’s the fun, quirky Christmas ideas that seem to appeal to online shoppers right now.

Pop them on the tree, in a bowl or use them as Christmas wall decor – just make sure they’re easily visible for everyone to enjoy.

Here are John Lewis most popular Christmas decorations for this year (so far)?

John Lewis’s best selling Christmas decorations

1. Yellow Submarine Bauble

So popular that it’s currently out of stock, this colourful yellow submarine makes a change from the usual sleigh decorations. Inspired by digital imagery, simulated environments, cartoons and interactive exhibitions, it’s a true escape from reality.

Technicolour Supernature Yellow Submarine Bauble | £8, John Lewis

If you like this decoration, you might want to check out other underwater baubles from the same range – we spotted a starfish, a pink seal and even a turtle, jellyfish and mermaid, so you can go all out on the ocean-inspired theme.

2. Gin Decanter Bauble

The Christmas period is well-known for being a time to enjoy a tipple or two, so why not bring that to your tree with this novel gin decanter decoration? We love its glitzy stopper and gem-encrusted glass design, which is guaranteed to give your tree a glamorous edge.

Luxe City Gin Decanter Bauble| £8, John Lewis

Luxe City Gin Decanter Bauble| £8, John Lewis

Part of John Lewis’s Luxe City range, which is inspired by cities and their architecture, this decanter pairs nicely with the gold champagne bucket and frosted champagne bottle decorations. The gold camera, globe and quilted handbag baubles all make great choices for the style-conscious among you.

3. Balloon Dog Bauble

Move over Rudolph, there’s a new festive animal in town! Yes, this blue balloon dog isn’t the usual sort of design you’d see at Christmas, but we say why not?

Inspired by Jeff Koons iconic balloon dog, this decoration is just one of many creative baubles in this year’s John Lewis Christmas decoration lineup.

Technicolour Supernature Blue Balloon Dog Bauble| £5, John Lewis

Technicolour Supernature Blue Balloon Dog Bauble| £5, John Lewis

Available in gold as well as metallic blue, this decoration is still in stock, but not for long we'd bet. If you're looking for an even more creative twist why not invest in one of the other quirky animal ornaments such as a Brontosaurus, unicorn or colourful whale shark?

Which is your favourite? And has this inspired you to try something different this year?