Enjoy a warming cuppa with a feel-good charity mug. The limited-edition rainbow mugs have been designed in-house by John Lewis & Partners, to help raise funds for NHS Charities Together.

The charity mugs are available to shop now online at John Lewis. Additionally customers can pick one up in 264 Waitrose branches across the UK.

All profits from sales of the cheerful £8 mugs will be donated directly to the NHS charity.

Heart-warming charity rainbow mugs

The colourful new mug features a rainbow illustration, which has become the symbol of support for NHS workers during the pandemic. Alongside the messages of gratitude ‘Thank you’ to ‘Our heroes’.

Just when we thought we couldn’t love John Lewis any more, they announced a £1.4million donation to around 3,000 local charities – all helping those most in need during the pandemic.

This brings the total amount of support to local communities to over £2.7million! The work is primarily through food banks, supporting the elderly, homeless and those most at risk from coronavirus.

‘Through our relationships with local charities we are aware of the amazing work happening,’ explains Caroline Silke, Social Impact Manager at John Lewis & Partners.

‘And also the great need for further support to enable them to continue to carry out their vital work which so many people are dependent upon.’

‘Thank you, John Lewis & Partners for donating money in aid of NHS Charities Together through sales of your new mugs’ says Ellie Orton, Chief Executive of NHS Charities Together.

‘Funds donated help us to continue to support NHS staff, volunteers and patients impacted by Covid-19 across the country.’

‘Your support of NHS frontline workers and vulnerable people throughout this crisis has been incredibly impressive – thank you.’