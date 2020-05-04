We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

First we embraced rainbow paintings in windows, and now it appears the multicolour arc is inspiring a new trend. As we see the nation’s streets dressed with joyous rainbow bunting.

In the sunny seaside town of Leigh-on-Sea in Essex, almost every street is a glow with colourful bunting. And it really does help to raise the spirits as you walk by. You gain a warming sense of community spirit and togetherness, as some are meeting their neighbours properly for the first time.

As if that wasn’t a good enough feel-good factor, it of course looks radiant – especially in the sunshine.

Hanging this feel-good bunting is perfect timing, too, for the VE celebrations taking place across the country this Bank Holiday Friday.

Rainbow bunting spreading joy

Here’s a top tip, from one household embracing the bunting trend. ‘For dressing your street at a social distance and without ladders, drop a piece of string out of the top windows. Have a neighbour below tie the bunting to the string – hands washed of course.’

‘Hoist the string up, untie the bunting then simply attach securely, say to a window handle. And repeat, from one side of the street to the other.’

This rainbow bunting was ordered from Amazon.

Buy now: Walolo Bunting, £13.99, Amazon

This glorious shot shows the bunting tied from one side of the street to the other, with the sea beyond.

A Leigh resident sums it up perfectly by posting, ‘‘The final touch after decorating our trees was erecting the bunting today. So lovely to meet neighbours old and new for a socially distanced chat 🌈’.

Another street in the town embracing this colourful decorating trend.

A mini garland will ensure your windows are dressed to impress. You don’t have to hang across the street if you don’t have the access. Showing any sign of colourful bunting makes a welcome sight for passersby.

Buy now: Mini Rainbow Bunting, £8.50. Etsy

Video Of The Week

Dress your own backyard with bunting too. Bright bunting is ideal to welcome a cheery touch to any outdoor space.

For those really looking to make a real heartfelt effort, there’s this stunning design at Etsy. The two garlands comprise 10 rainbow hearts on each – plenty to enter into the spirit of things.

Buy now: Rainbow Hearts Garland, £28.30, Etsy

Could you street do with some cheerful rainbow bunting? Or do you have some already? Share your pictures with us : )