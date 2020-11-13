We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Christmas is ‘officially’ open for business, after the highly anticipated John Lewis Christmas advert 2020 was released earlier today – on National Kindness Day. With one clear message, ‘Give a little Love’.

The merchandise this year, all decorated with hearts to demonstrate love, is wholly supporting two worthy charities. FareShare, which helps those facing food poverty and Home-Start, which works with parents who need support.

Already, there’s one clear buy to take away from the clip, and that is the adorable heart shaped umbrella. It’s trending across the world of social media, and this morning, it was sold out.

But fear not, for those who want to buy the charitable heart-shaped umbrella – our inside sources inform us that the brolly’s being restocked this afternoon.

John Lewis Christmas advert heart-shaped umbrella

This year’s advert is inspired by the kindness shown by the British public during the pandemic. After the year we’ve had, it seems incredibly fitting to make the story ‘Give a little Love’.

The star of the show, the heart shaped umbrella, appears in the very first scene. In a simple act of kindness, a young girl uses her brolly to help another child who’s football is stuck in a tree.

Along with T-shirts and mugs decorated with the ‘‘Give A Little Love’ motif, the heart-shaped umbrella has stood out the most. Having instantly sold out this morning it’s being restocked online this afternoon – don’t miss out!

Coming soon: Give a Little Love Heart Shape Umbrella, £25, John Lewis & Partners

The scenes are connected to create a long chain of giving, as a heart emblem is passed on from one character to the next. The storyline illustrates how acts of kindness, large and small, can multiply and positively impact the world in which we live as we pass them on to others. The different ‘moments’ of kindness captured in the film are designed to appeal to different audiences, from children upwards.

It’s all soundtracked by a heartfelt track performed by singer and songwriter Celeste – it’s an emotional one folks.

The new seasonal advert makes its TV debut this Saturday 14th November, on ITV during the ad breaks of The Voice. But you can watch it first here…

Watch here: John Lewis Christmas advert 2020

Each year the mighty John Lewis & Partners seasonal offering is the most eagerly awaited. Following in the footsteps of 2019’s ‘Excitable Edgar’, and 2018’s epic Sir Elton John-themed ad, this year is simpler. But by no means less heartfelt.

John Lewis & Partners supporting charities for 2020

Customers will be encouraged to give a little love in five different ways this year. By making a charitable donation. Buying campaign products, with 100 per cent of profit donated to the charities. Using their loyalty card to increase the Partnership’s charity donation. Or by giving a little love to someone they know, who needs it, and helping in their local community.

‘The pandemic has been hard for all families,’ says Peter Grigg, Chief Executive at Home-Start. ‘But it’s been toughest on those already facing challenges around mental health, low incomes, and other challenges in their lives. I have been overwhelmed by the kindness shown in our communities during the pandemic, but I know there is so much more to do.’

‘That is why I am so proud that John Lewis and Waitrose are supporting Home-Start with this amazing campaign. With the help of John Lewis and Waitrose Partners and customers we will be able to work with more families when they need us most.’

Video Of The Week

‘This year has been incredibly tough for so many. And FareShare has seen the need for our food skyrocket,’ explains Lindsay Boswell, Chief Executive at FareShare. ‘The number of charities and community groups applying to receive food through FareShare has more than doubled. And 90 per cent of the organisations we work with expect demand to remain the same as at peak crisis levels, or even increase through the winter.’

This amount of loveliness makes this year’s advert the best of all time, in our eyes. We have no doubt this charming advert, with its charity angle, will instantly win the hearts of the nation.