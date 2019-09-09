Yup, John Lewis & Partners has gone all futuristic on us, with its ‘Visualise Your Space’ 3D-shopping experience.

The new launch is being trailled in the Kingston, Cambridge and Horsham stores. Helping customers with what is often the hardest part of shopping for new home products, it uses the latest virtual reality technology, to bring living rooms and more to life.

John Lewis & Partners Visualise Your Space

Guided by a John Lewis Partner, you start by replicating the room you are looking to update, be it living rooms or bedrooms. This is done via an in-store tablet, with dimensions, windows and flooring, along with a huge library of options to add similar furniture, wall colour and soft furnishings.

Then you add your potential new purchases to the room layout, to see how your ideas would work in your home.

Users will be able to view their designed room on either an iPad as a 3D room set in augmented reality, or put on the Virtual Reality goggles and step from the shop floor to ‘walk around’ your home.

It’s the closest you’ll get to ‘try before you buy’. Letting you re-arrange the furniture and check that the proportions work well in your chosen room.

‘Designing a new look for a room can be a lot of fun and a chance to express our personalities.’ says Caitlin Price, John Lewis Partner and Head of Buying for Furniture and Flooring. ‘However, customers tell us that uncertainty about what new products will look like in their home can make the decision making hard. In many cases people revert to the safer tones of grey or beige furniture.’

This new way of shopping will ensure the space in your home is used in the best possible way

Caitlin goes on to say, ‘This new technology will enable customers to be braver in their choice, and test technology that architects and interior designers have been using to visualise their designs.’

If proved a success, it could be rolled out in more of their stores, completely changing the way we shop for our home.

