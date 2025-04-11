I’ve found the perfect alternative to John Lewis’ sold-out striped garden chair – and you won’t believe where it's from

One of this year’s most stylish garden furniture pieces has already sold-out, but don’t worry because I’ve tracked down some equally sleek alternatives.

The bestselling John Lewis Marcy Sling Garden Chair (shown above) has sold out in all colourways, and if you’re like me and haven’t managed to snag one, don’t worry, QVC has a similar (and cheaper) alternative. Introducing the stunning Indoor Outdoor Striped Lounge Chair.

This time of year is the perfect time to put together your garden furniture ideas. It’s warm enough to enjoy your new set and early enough to ensure usage all year round. If you’ve been wondering where to buy garden furniture, John Lewis is a pretty safe bet - and the striped Marcy chair is already the breakout garden furniture success of 2025. But QVC’s lounge chair, which launched late last week, has swooped in as a brilliant alternative to the sold-out John Lewis chair.

Garden Stories Sorbet Collection Indoor Outdoor Striped Lounge Chair
Indoor Outdoor Striped Lounge Chair

I love the use of mint on this lounge chair as it gives it a nostalgic look, reminiscent of days spent on the beach - it will brighten any garden space.

Marcy Sling Garden Chair
John Lewis
Marcy Sling Garden Chair

Available in three stylish colourways, it's easy to see why the Marcy chair has been so popular. Plush and on-trend, I'm not surprised it's already sold-out.

Striped upholstery has been a huge trend since the start of 2025, and this timeless design has been seen everywhere in the home. But with a desire to spend more time at home, and extend our outdoor spaces as a reflection of the home, these home decor trends are now influencing garden furniture trends.

We predicted the Marcy Sling Garden Chair would become a bestseller after seeing it at a John Lewis summer showcase earlier this year. It is available in greige, green and burnt orange, all featuring a stunning vertically ticking stripe design. The stripes are part of the plump cushioning, which is not only incredibly comfortable but stylish, too.

By Contrast, QVC’s Indoor Outdoor Striped Lounge Chair is available in horizontal mint stripes. It has a large deckchair-style stripe which will look lovely with a coastal scheme.

QVC is an underrated brand which can make it easy to overlook, and like John Lewis, QVC delivers on quality. Both chairs are crafted with sturdy frames and plush cushions, making both a great choice for relaxing on a sunny day.

The Marcy Sling Garden Chair is made from weather-resistant material, and while the QVC lounge chair doesn’t mention whether the material is also weather-resistant, it does come with a cover so you can protect it when not in use. Furthermore, both chairs are adjustable, so you can lounge as desired.

The QVC Lounge Chair is bright and colourful. Its pastel colourway is an easy way to brighten your garden and put a smile on your face. But if it’s not to your liking, I’ve rounded up a three more great alternatives.

Shop sling chairs

Habitat Teka Metal Garden Chair - Cream
Habitat
Habitat Teka Metal Garden Chair - Cream

A hit in previous years, this outdoor chair features a sleek black metal frame and canvas sling seat.

Sling Accent Chairs Set of 2

Costway
Sling Accent Chairs Set of 2

Perfect for couples, this set of two sling chairs is great for relaxing. The fabric is rip-resistant, anti-fading, breathable, and quick-drying so you can relax all summer long.

ÖNNESTAD in green
IKEA
ÖNNESTAD

The bold green stripe of this chair is certainly eye-catching, while it's plush seating doesn't shy from comfort - ideal if you want to make a statement.

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!

