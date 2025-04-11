I’ve found the perfect alternative to John Lewis’ sold-out striped garden chair – and you won’t believe where it's from
John Lewis' Sling Garden Chair was one of the most stylish pieces of garden furniture I'd seen this year – until I tracked down this QVC lounge chair...
One of this year’s most stylish garden furniture pieces has already sold-out, but don’t worry because I’ve tracked down some equally sleek alternatives.
The bestselling John Lewis Marcy Sling Garden Chair (shown above) has sold out in all colourways, and if you’re like me and haven’t managed to snag one, don’t worry, QVC has a similar (and cheaper) alternative. Introducing the stunning Indoor Outdoor Striped Lounge Chair.
This time of year is the perfect time to put together your garden furniture ideas. It’s warm enough to enjoy your new set and early enough to ensure usage all year round. If you’ve been wondering where to buy garden furniture, John Lewis is a pretty safe bet - and the striped Marcy chair is already the breakout garden furniture success of 2025. But QVC’s lounge chair, which launched late last week, has swooped in as a brilliant alternative to the sold-out John Lewis chair.
I love the use of mint on this lounge chair as it gives it a nostalgic look, reminiscent of days spent on the beach - it will brighten any garden space.
Striped upholstery has been a huge trend since the start of 2025, and this timeless design has been seen everywhere in the home. But with a desire to spend more time at home, and extend our outdoor spaces as a reflection of the home, these home decor trends are now influencing garden furniture trends.
We predicted the Marcy Sling Garden Chair would become a bestseller after seeing it at a John Lewis summer showcase earlier this year. It is available in greige, green and burnt orange, all featuring a stunning vertically ticking stripe design. The stripes are part of the plump cushioning, which is not only incredibly comfortable but stylish, too.
By Contrast, QVC’s Indoor Outdoor Striped Lounge Chair is available in horizontal mint stripes. It has a large deckchair-style stripe which will look lovely with a coastal scheme.
QVC is an underrated brand which can make it easy to overlook, and like John Lewis, QVC delivers on quality. Both chairs are crafted with sturdy frames and plush cushions, making both a great choice for relaxing on a sunny day.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
The Marcy Sling Garden Chair is made from weather-resistant material, and while the QVC lounge chair doesn’t mention whether the material is also weather-resistant, it does come with a cover so you can protect it when not in use. Furthermore, both chairs are adjustable, so you can lounge as desired.
The QVC Lounge Chair is bright and colourful. Its pastel colourway is an easy way to brighten your garden and put a smile on your face. But if it’s not to your liking, I’ve rounded up a three more great alternatives.
Shop sling chairs
A hit in previous years, this outdoor chair features a sleek black metal frame and canvas sling seat.
Perfect for couples, this set of two sling chairs is great for relaxing. The fabric is rip-resistant, anti-fading, breathable, and quick-drying so you can relax all summer long.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Is it a huge mistake to sacrifice part of your garden for an extension?
We asked the pros for their take
By Sarah Handley
-
Experts warn gardeners not to neglect this important task this weekend – how to get it right to help your plants survive the warm spring weather
Some experts are calling it a mini spring drought
By Sophie King
-
4 reasons why your aloe vera plant is turning brown and what you can do to fix it, according to garden experts
The four reasons why your aloe vera plant is probably turning brown
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Lidl is selling a smart tiered planter that will unlock extra planting space in a tiny garden or balcony
Why I've been eyeing this planter up for my tiny garden
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I’ve found the best solution for cleaning stains from a patio - and it’s only £8 on Amazon
The stains practically vanish!
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Lidl’s £15 sun sail is everything you need to create a shady oasis in your garden – and it’s on sale right now
With two stylish colours available, the sun sail will make a chic yet practical addition to any of your garden.
By Kezia Reynolds
-
B&M has nailed 2025's breakout garden furniture trend - it's one of the most affordable and stylish I've seen
Get the luxe look for less
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I was shocked to discover a treasure-trove of designer-look garden furniture at La Redoute on sale right now – 6 chic standouts
Give your garden that high-end look
By Sara Hesikova
-
Lidl garden range includes a genius hack to instantly make a patio look more expensive – and it's only £17
Is your patio decking looking a little tired? We suggest you head to your nearest Lidl right away
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Aldi's BBQ top pizza oven is back in time for summer – and it's even cheaper than last year
Any budding dough-spinners would be foolish to miss out on this bargain buy
By Kezia Reynolds
-
George Home's curved garden furniture collection has nailed this year’s hottest seating trend – these are our top picks from the collection
It's both comfortable and stylish
By Kezia Reynolds