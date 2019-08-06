Are you already sitting comfortably in one of these best-selling designs? A retro hanging chair that is. The Seventies throwbacks are having a moment. Already this year we’re seeing unprecedented sales of hanging chairs.

According to John Lewis & Partners, sales of hanging pods and swing chairs are up an incredible 300 per cent year on year.

So there you have it, hanging chairs are the new rocking chair of 2019.

We can see why this style of chair appeals to the masses – it’s the perfect solo hang-out. We’d happily while away the hours in one, gently swinging with a good book and a tall drink of something chilled.

On-trend hanging chairs

It’s hard to resist a quick swing when you see these chairs. It could be this very reason that has made them so popular. In a busy world, maybe they are just the right choice to make us relax more.

John Lewis’ Cabana design, above, has already sold out, but never one to hang around when it comes to trending products, the retailer has a few more options up its sleeve. And we’ve scoured our favourite stores for more examples of this popular chair…

Best budget hanging chair

This is a cracking price for a hanging chair! There may be no stand included but this fabric design is easily attached to a tree, provided it’s sturdy enough to support the weight. It can also be used indoors if you can create a central hanging support.

Buy now: Vallie Hanging Chair, £38.99, Wayfair

Best affordable hanging chair

Add some colour to your outdoor space with the addition of this carnival-bright swing seat.

Buy now: Salsa Garden Swing Seat in Orange, £229, House by John Lewis & Partners

Best on-trend hanging chair

This sculpted design is hitting the sweet spot for furniture trends for 2019. Made in a wicker-effect finish with a decorative swirl pattern this design boasts an extra level of cool to the swing seat element.

Buy now: Ibis Hanging Garden Armchair, £303.50, Maisons Du Monde

Best luxury hanging chair

Hanging egg chairs are BIG news for gardens this summer. These have been growing in popularity for the past few seasons, meaning they are only set to be even bigger next year. Snap one up while you can this summer, to stay ahead of the curve for 2020.

Buy now: Dante Pod Chair, £399, John Lewis & Partners

Video Of The Week

Don’t be disheartened thinking a hanging chair is only for summer. These quirky, comforting chairs are ideal to cocoon us in comfort for the colder months. Once summer fades you can bring your hanging chair indoors to curl up with a cuppa and blanket.

These inviting pod chairs looks particularly fabulous when layered with sheepskin-style rugs.

We’ll be swinging by John Lewis & Partners to pick one up, while we still can.