Kelly Hoppen shares her autumn style secrets for a seasonal refresh

Kelly Hoppen has just shared her autumn style secrets, and it’s giving us the urge to head out and buy cosy blankets and candles. The former Dragon spoke to Rochelle Humes and Alison Hammond on ITV’s This Morning this week – and revealed some easy ways to refresh your living space for the new season.

The interiors expert spoke about home decor trends for autumn, and compared them to the changes we make to our wardrobe this time of year.

We might add a sweater or start wearing ankle boots and tights instead of trainers – and the same applies to the home, says Kelly. ‘It’s all about using velvets, using bouclés, using wools,’ she explains.

‘And rugs, and lighting, which lights up little corner units. You’re trying to add some warmth without spending a fortune.

‘Because you love your home the way it is, but you want to kind of change it,’ says Kelly. She comments that one key thing you can do is to layer textures – so maybe if you’ve got some linen cushions, add some velvet.

‘Bouclé is very in vogue at the moment, it looks great if you have monochrome,’ she adds. In terms of bedroom ideas for autumn, a simple wool throw at the end of your bed and some new cushion covers can make a big difference.

Kelly tells viewers to consider using paint, too. ‘Maybe paint one wall slightly darker because you can always repaint it when the summer comes back.’She says that September is a great time of year to add more colour, whether it’s on the walls or through homeware accessories. The queen of beige even suggested pinks, lime greens or reds, which complement neutral schemes.

Autumn is a transitional season for our homes as well as in the natural world – when we can switch up our living room colour schemes before going all out for Christmas. In the summer we want less clutter in our homes, but autumn is all about cosying up.

Kelly’s final tip was to change up your flowers, swapping out bright summer blooms with more autumnal tones. We think pumpkin spice and apple cinnamon scented candles are also a must.