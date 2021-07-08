We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kelly Hoppen is always ahead of the curve when it comes to design. The interiors expert and former ‘Dragon’ recently shared her number-one trend prediction with us as part of her work with Samsung’s Bespoke Refridgerator range.

As the world returns to ‘normal,’ she thinks the home decor trends set to be bigger than ever are all things modular.

‘I think multi-functionality and modularity are the big trends that we’ll see emerge as the world starts to return to some sort of normality,’ begins Kelly. ‘These trends embody the ways in which people want greater flexibility to change and adapt the spaces they live (and increasingly work in).’

She also touched on the fact that we have spent much more time in our homes over the last year, creating a huge interest in home interiors. As a result, we’re demanding much more from our spaces and need furniture and kitchen items to perform more than one function. Items in our homes need to earn their place more than ever.

Perhaps we’ll be favouring the best sofabeds on the market over standard sofas to make hosting even easier. We might wave goodbye to the classic coffee table and enjoy using several occasional tables that fold away and slide underneath said sofabed.

There are even dining tables that transform into storage units and modular coffee tables that house an armchair and side table inside. A quick google of multifunctional and modular furniture brings up an incredible array of clever designs we had no idea existed.

‘As spaces are shifted to accommodate work, play and school, I predict that people will also welcome interior design changes which are increasingly modular, giving them the ability to customise rooms and appliances with minimum effort but maximum effect,’ Kelly continues.

‘This is one of the reasons I love the modularity and customisable aspect of the Samsung Bespoke range. The beauty and simplicity of its design will make everyone rethink the aesthetic and design appeal of their fridges!’

We love the modern design of the new Bespoke Refrigerators, and the option to mix and match the fridge, freezer and a vast range colours to suit your home and the people in it.

We’ve seen plenty of incredible space-saving, customisable solutions from people living in tiny homes, but Kelly’s predictions suggest we’ll all soon be adopting similar tactics.

