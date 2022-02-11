We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Every year KitchenAid announces the KitchenAid colour of the year which will be transforming its famous stand mixer and blenders. This year the colour has been announced as Beetroot, a vibrant magenta that is giving us some serious luxury vibes.

KitchenAid has become the golden stand of best stand mixers, appearing on The Great British Bake Off and starring alongside Nigella Lawson in her kitchen. However, while they are great pieces of machinery, part of the allure is the KitchenAid’s looks and the range of colours it comes in.

KitchenAid Colour of the year 2022 Beetroot

Since its creation in 1955, KitchenAid has been a champion of colour. The latest colour addition, Beetroot, is a lush magenta with a luxurious satin finish. It might feel strange calling Beetroot a luxury, but we have no other words for this rich sumptuous shade.

The colour has been designed to reflect the vibrancy found in everyday moments, unexpected twists on the familiar and finding the joy in everyday life. That is a lot for one colour to claim, however, we feel Beetroot does a good job of expressing it, evoking a humble name to describe the beautiful rich hue.

The rich deep purple is a departure from last years KitchenAid colour of the year 2021 Honey. KitchenAid has stuck to a warm colour, however, Beetroot is much earthier and moodier than the light orange hue of Honey.

The Beetroot Artisan Tilt-Head 4.8L Stand Mixer

The Artisan Tilt-Head 4.8L Stand Mixer and Artisan Stand Mixer will both be available to purchase in Beetroot. The Artisan Tilt-Head 4.8L Stand Mixer is priced at £649 at KitchenAid and comes with a stainless steel bowl, flex edge beater, dough hook, wire whisk and pastry beater.

In our KitchenAid Artisan mixer review, our reviewer awarded it 4 out of 5 stars, commending its looks, durability and ease to clean. However, they noted that it’s a little less powerful than similar mixers on the market.

The Beetroot Artisan K400 Blender

The Artisan K400 Blender in Beetroot is priced at £299 from KitchenAid. It features a 1.4l ribbed glass jar, 1.5 peak HP motor and asymmetric stainless-steel blades that have been designed to tackle the trickiest ingredients.

It is perfect for whizzing up smoothies, sauces, pancake batter or a speedy pasta sauce. Whatever your blending, be it nuts or ice, it can take on the challenge. If you’re not a fan of the new KitchenAid colour of the year, the blender is available in another 12 colours in total.

The blender has a compact footprint, so it can be tucked away in a breakfast cupboard, or alternatively stand pride of place on your kitchen countertop.

Have you been tempted by Beetroot?