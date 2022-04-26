We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

KITRI has long been an Instagram fashion favourite for their striking prints and clothes. However, the fashion insider favourite has branched out into homeware, launching a collaboration with Amuse La Bouche today.

If you are looking for fun sofa cushion ideas or want to jazz up your dining room colour scheme, then this is the fashion-to-homeware collection you’ve been waiting for.

KITRI founder Haeni Kim says ‘It’s a dream to launch our first-ever capsule homeware collection in collaboration with our friend Amuse La Bouche. Bringing our signature bold prints and colours with feminine details to homeware felt like a natural progression and it’s been a lot of fun!’

Cult fashion brand style

The sensible ‘waiting-for pay day’ mid-budget and sustainable limited runs ensure KITRI steer clear of the mainstream and remain high on most-wanted lists.

And, they are not shy of collaborating with like minded-brands and innovative designers. In 2021 they enjoyed a successful three-part association with Content Creator Jessie Bush.

So, it was only a matter of time before the iconic rainbow colours and fun prints got snapped up by their friend and homeware brand, Amuse La Bouche to create a collection of home accessory eye candy to die for.

‘ALB is so excited to be launching this limited-edition homeware collaboration with KITRI. As female-led businesses from the very start, we really felt our ethos aligned. We wanted to create a fun collection that sparks joy and lifts the spirits using only 100% linen to create high-quality products that can be kept for many years to come!’ said a spokesperson from Amuse La Bouche.

KITRI and Amuse La Bouche Homeware capsule collection

A gorgeous array of clashing colours and striking prints takes inspiration from Slim Aarons photography from the 70s, a touchpoint throughout KITRI’s Summer 22 collection.

‘Having spent so much time indoors over the last few years, we love the idea of a colourful, joyful and retro-inspired moment in the sun, whether that is in the garden or by the pool. The collection will look just as stylish indoors, as long as you’re surrounded by your loved ones with a cocktail in hand,’ continues Haeni.

We think this fabulous and fresh illustrative tea towel is far too chic to actually be used. It will make a wonderful framed addition to a gallery wall art idea.

The homeware capsule stays true to the brand aesthetic, featuring signature bright colours and prints.

The soft furnishing feature fabulous retro bright stripes and swirls. Feminine details in the form of London homeware label, ALB’s signature ruffled edges come in reversible designs. The kitsch cool cushions will jump off your sofa.

Prices start from an accessible £20, and all accessories are made from 100% linen. Bright pastels teamed with vibrant green in swirl patterns are the perfect combination for a refreshing 70s spring revival.

The collection also features cute napkins and dazzling table runners to make your dining tablescape burst with style. Will you be investing in any high fashion pieces for your home?