Lacey Turner has been a fixture on our small screens since 2004 when she took up the role of Stacey Slater in EastEnder’s. However, last week saw Stacey Slater exited the show in dramatic fashion as she went on the run after attacking Phil Mitchell, just in time for Lacey Turner to give birth to a gorgeous little girl in real life.

We will definitely miss the brunette beauty while she’s away on maternity leave and are anxiously awaiting her return. However, to help us deal with the Stacey withdrawal symptoms we thought we’d take a look around Lacey Turner’s gorgeous home.

In the coming month, we’re sure she’ll be spending plenty of time in her colourful home with husband Matt and their new bundle of joy, a little girl called Dusty Violet Kay. Let’s take a look around.

A party-perfect kitchen

This gorgeous grey kitchen is the perfect backdrop for a birthday banquet, just like the one that Lacey Turner put on for her Nanny chick’s surprise 80th. The large island in the centre, that doubles as a breakfast bar is perfect for the mountain of tea sandwiches, chocolate milkshakes and brownies on offer to celebrate the special day.

The hanging glass light fittings add character to the room and are the perfect base for the decorative flowers strewn on them. We’d be tempted to leave these decorations up all year round. This is the prettiest and most playful 80th we have ever see, Lacey Turner definitely knows how to throw a party.

Colourful living room

Colour is definitely king in this house, there is not a swatch of beige in sight. It’s not just the dogs who are a fan of this statement aztec print rug, we can’t decide if the fluffy triangle on it are too much, or just enough. Lacey Turner has skipped out on picking the usual grey toned sofas that we see in most soap stars’ homes and opted for a plush upholster teal sofa and a matching pink one. The metal shelves and side tables and a little industrial edge to the living room.

A pink sofa with a view

While we’d love to believe that Lacey Turner’s home at Christmas time really is filled with butterflies, sadly that is just the filter. However, that hasn’t stopped us from falling head over heals for the actresses velvet candy pink sofa and the French windows leading out into her garden. While the chandelier dripping in beads wouldn’t usually be to our taste, in the EastEnders’ star’s eclectic home it works.

Space for yoga

This house is a lesson in how you can create a dog-friendly home without sacrificing on style. When you can tear your eyes away from the adorable pups lounging on Lacey’s yoga mat, check out the stunning wooden dresser and mis-matched nick-nick-nacks displayed on top. If you’re ever wondered if you can mix gold, rose gold and silver, take your lead from the actress and cluster all the hues next to each other.

A picturesque garden

Video Of The Week

A garden with a treetop view is a rare thing, and in London it’s even more unique. We are in love with this gorgeous outdoor space. The concrete terrace compliments the dark window frames beautifully, and is a gorgeous contrast to the soap star’s collection of rustic outdoor furniture in beautiful terracotta shades.

Steps lead down to the lawn which will be perfect for running around will little Dusty as she gets older.

What is you favourite feature of Lacey Turner’s house?