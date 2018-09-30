We had to do a double-take...

It’s famed for its signature floral prints on everything from bedding to sofa covers. But it seems that a change in season has prompted Laura Ashley to take a bold new interiors direction. And we predict that both long-time fans and newbies are going to love it.

The new Laura Ashley Editions collection gives a nod to both Mid-century cool and the palette of brights that made Sixties’ homes so groovy.

The range includes furniture, lighting, wallpaper, bedding, gifts and accessories – everything you need to create a cohesive look for your living room or bedroom.

Here are a few items from the Editions range that will help you recreate the above look.

Editions: Chevron Printed Sunshine Rug

Rugs in the Editions range are individually screen printed, giving each a distinct colour variation. The combination of sunshine yellows and moody greys, will give an understated injection of colour into your room of choice.

While the Chevron pattern may seem a departure for the brand, you may be surprised to learn what Laura and Bernard Ashley started fashioning when they started their fledgling textiles enterprise in the Fifties.

Working out of their flat they produced small fabric squares with geometric patterns – so the brand’s foray into alternative patterns may not be so new after all!

Editions: Newton Large Two-Seater

Available in six different colours including Marlow Honey (pictured above), this roomy sofa will make a standout centrepiece for your living room. Choose from leg finishes in either Light Oak or Chestnut for two contrasting looks.

Editions: Gibbs Pale Steel Coffee Table

The contemporary Pale Steel paint finish means this stylish coffee table will blend in with any interiors scheme. A lower shelf is the perfect place to store your magazines or chunky coffee table books.

If you’ve not shopped in Laura Ashley for a while, could this new collection tempt you back?